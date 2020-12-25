Arya Rajendran, just 21 years old, will be the youngest mayor of the country in this state, is a student of BSc Mathematics

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI-M has chosen 21-year-old Arya Rajendran as the mayoral candidate. The party’s district committee and state committee have approved his candidature. Arya Rajendran is a BSc Mathematics student and a member of the party’s Chhala Area Committee. Also Read – West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Triangular contest to be held in West Bengal, Congress will combine with Left parties

Arya will be the youngest mayor of the country and with this the party leadership hopes that now more educated women will emerge in leadership roles.

The party has won 51 seats in the 100-member council in the recently concluded local body elections. The BJP is the main opposition party here with 35 seats. The Congress-led UDF was placed third with 10 councilors. There are four independent councilors in the corporation.

Arya Rajendran while talking to media persons said, “This is the decision of the party and I will follow it. During the election, people liked me because I am a student and people wanted an educated person as their representative. I will continue my education and discharge my duties as Mayor. “

(Input: agency)