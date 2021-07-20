Aryaman Deol Wiki, Age, Circle of relatives, Female friend, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Aryaman Deol is the son of Indian actor, Bobby Deol. He became the internet sensation after Bobby Deol posted {a photograph} along side him on his 50th birthday bash.

Wiki/Biography

Aryaman Deol used to be born in June 2002 (age 16; as in 2018) in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. He’s pursuing his training from Mumbai, Maharastra.

Physically Glance

Most sensible: 5’ 10”

Weight: 65kg

Eye Colour: Black

Hair Colour: Black

Family, Female friend & Caste

Aryaman Deol used to be born into Jatt Sikh Family to Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol. His father, Bobby Deol, is a Bollywood actor and his mother, Tanya Deol, is a businesswoman and owns the store ‘The Excellent Earth.’ He has a younger brother, Dharam Deol.

Aryaman’s father, Bobby Deol had to name Aryaman after his father’s determine, Dharmendra; but it used to be objected by way of the family.

Veteran actor Dharmendra is his paternal grandfather and Dharmendra’s first partner Prakash Kaur is his paternal grandmother. Hema Malini is Aryaman’s paternal step-grandmother.

Aryaman’s maternal grandparents are past due Devendra Ahuja and Marlene Ahuja.

Aryaman is the nephew of Sunny Deol (brother of Bobby Deol) and Pooja Deol.

Aryaman’s father Bobby Deol is form of explicit about his family’s privacy and once in a while keeps his family clear of media. Nonetheless, Aryaman made his first public glance along along side his father at IIFA 2018 in Bangkok in Thailand.