Aryan Khan Drug Case: Eyewitness Prabhakar Sail testifies earlier than NCB’s Vigilant Crew

Mumbai: In entrance of the Narcotics Keep an eye on Bureau (NCB) Delhi's Vigilant Crew probing the case of tough bribe within the Aryan Khan drug case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. On Monday, impartial eyewitness Prabhakar Sail seemed.

The NCB had on Sunday issued summons to impartial witness Prabhakar Mobile and directed him to look earlier than the vigilance workforce to report his observation. Sal at the side of his legal professional reached the Central Reserve Police Power (CRPF) mess situated in Bandra at 2 pm. Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is an accused within the drug case restoration case.

That is the primary look of Prabhakar cellular in entrance of the vigilance workforce of NCB

That is Sail's first look earlier than the NCB's vigilance workforce probing bribery in reference to the seizure of substances. The NCB workforce beneath the management of Deputy Director Common (Northern Zone) Dnyaneshwar Singh reached right here from Delhi on Monday.

Nawab Malik had many times made severe allegations towards Sameer Wankhede

Allow us to inform you that Sameer Wankhede had led the raids close to the Mumbai coast closing month. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and 19 others had been later arrested in reference to the case. Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has many times claimed that the medicine case is pretend in addition to making many severe allegations towards the NCB officer.

NCB workforce got here from Delhi to Mumbai

A Delhi-based vigilance workforce of the Nationwide Narcotics Bureau (NCB) arrived right here on Monday to probe the allegations of NCB’s Mumbai regional unit officers tough cash for freeing Aryan Khan’s son, Shah Rukh Khan’s son in a drug case. . The NCB workforce visited a location outdoor the Indiana Lodge in Decrease Parel house the place Shah Rukh Khan’s supervisor Pooja Dadlani and NCB witness KP Gosavi had reportedly met. The workforce additionally reached the terminal from the place the drug was once recovered. The place, on October 2, there was once a drug celebration.

NCB summoned SAIL for wondering

The four-member workforce beneath the management of NCB’s Northern Zone Deputy Director Common Dnyaneshwar Singh may additionally discuss with some extra puts. The observation of impartial witness Prabhakar Sail was once additionally recorded within the NCB case. The NCB on Sunday summoned Sail, who claims to be Gosavi’s bodyguard, for wondering.

Prabhakar cellular had stated, call for of Rs 25 crore, 8 crore was once to be given to Wankhede

In line with Prabhakar Mobile, the talks discussed a requirement of Rs 25 crore, out of which Rs 8 crore was once to be given to Sameer Wankhede, director of the company’s Mumbai regional unit.

Sail, whilst submitting a testimony closing month, had alleged that he had heard KP Gosavi and different witnesses within the raids chatting with somebody Sam D’Souza over the telephone. In line with Prabhakar Mobile, the talks discussed a requirement of Rs 25 crore, out of which Rs 8 crore was once to be given to Sameer Wankhede, director of the company’s Mumbai regional unit. A vigilance inquiry was once ordered to probe the allegations of SAIL.

Sam D’Souza claims Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from Pooja Dadlani to depart Aryan Khan

On the identical time, Sam D’Souza has claimed within the pre-arrest bail petition filed within the Top Court docket that Gosavi had taken Rs 50 lakh from Pooja Dadlani to unlock Aryan Khan. After Aryan’s arrest on October 3, NCB returned the cash. D’Souza had additionally stated that he had contacted Dadlani thru a chum and met him in Decrease Parel house at the side of Gosavi. That is the second one discuss with of NCB’s Delhi Vigilance Crew to Mumbai. He had come to Mumbai closing month additionally.

Delhi SIT puzzled Arbaaz Service provider, Achit Kumar for 9 hours on Sunday

The Particular Investigation Crew (SIT) of NCB, which got here from Delhi, puzzled Arbaaz Service provider and Achit Kumar for greater than 9 hours on Sunday in reference to the drug case. This was once informed via an officer. The SIT, headed via senior officer Sanjay Kumar Singh, had summoned Service provider and Kumar. Each reached the NCB place of work in South Mumbai between 11.30 am and 12 midday. They had been allowed to depart after 9 o’clock within the evening. On the identical time, every other authentic stated that Aryan Khan, son of actor Shahrukh Khan, was once additionally to look earlier than the government within the case, however he didn’t come bringing up fever. Aryan Khan was once launched on 30 October after you have bail.