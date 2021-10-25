Aryan Khan Medicine Case: NCB officer Sameer Wankhede might face issues, orders for investigation issued

Aryan Khan Medicine Case: Narcotics Keep an eye on Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede’s troubles appear to be expanding with new twist in Aryan Khan medication case. After the allegations in opposition to him one by one, now an order for interior inquiry has been issued in opposition to him. This order of departmental inquiry has been issued by way of the DG of Narcotics Keep an eye on Bureau (NCB DG). Now the Vigilance Workforce of Narcotics Keep an eye on Bureau will examine in opposition to Sameer Wankhede. On the other hand, Sameer Wankhede has stated that he’s able for investigation.Additionally Learn – Most sensible Leisure Information: Aryan Khan Medicine Case has a large twist, Aashram 3 will get into controversy sooner than its liberate.

A file from DDG SWR was once gained by way of our DG, he has marked an enquiry to vigilance phase …Leader Vigilance officer will likely be coping with the enquiry accurately… Enquiry has simply begun, now not proper to touch upon any officer: Gyaneshwar Singh, DDG NCB on Sameer Wankhede %.twitter.com/AclTZQfNXC – ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

After the order of this investigation, the issues of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede are actually going to extend in two tactics. Whilst the investigation in opposition to him will likely be completed by way of the NCB itself, now after the affidavit of Prabhakar cellular, Mumbai Police too can get started investigation in opposition to him underneath the fees of extortion. Allow us to tell that Prabhakar Sal had reached the Commissioner's place of job of Mumbai on Monday morning and from there he has been taken to Andheri Crime Department.

SAIL claims Rs 25 crore was once dealt

Allow us to tell that Prabhakar Cellular has made critical allegations in opposition to NCB and has additionally given a sworn statement within the courtroom which states that bribe was once sought by way of NCB via 2nd Panch Kiran Gosavi for now not making case in opposition to Shahrukh Khan’s son. He claimed that there was once a deal value Rs 25 crore. On this, he had heard at the telephone that NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede could be given Rs 8 crore.

Alternatively, Sameer Wankhede termed those allegations as unhappy and condemnable and stated that this affidavit is within the NDPS courtroom, so will solution it there.

Prabhakar claims, ‘Gosavi was once within throughout the raid, however I used to be outdoor. Later I used to be taken to the NCB place of job and were given me signed on 10 simple papers. After this Gosavi met any person Sam D’Souza. I heard Gosavi telling Sam at the telephone that you just planted a bomb of 25 crores. Let’s finalize on 18 as a result of we need to give 8 crores to Sameer Wankhede additionally.