As AMC Controversy Builds, Alamo Drafthouse Reveals Mask Policy – Variety

Alamo Drafthouse would require its visitors to put on masks when the movie show chain reopens.

Its announcement comes as AMC, Regal and Cinemark have ignited a firestorm of controversy over their choice to cease in need of mandating that visitors put on masks in all of their areas. Prospects can be compelled to put on masks in states and jurisdictions the place persons are required to be masked when in public, and they are going to be inspired to put on masks in different elements of the nation.

Nevertheless, AMC CEO Adam Aron drew sharp criticism when he instructed Variety that the chain had stopped in need of making masks a prerequisite to entry as a result of “We didn’t need to be drawn right into a political controversy.” These feedback have been extensively derided on social media. In its tweet asserting Alamo’s coverage, the chain took a swipe at Aron’s assertion.

“Once we open, the protection of our teammates and visitors can’t be compromised,” the corporate mentioned. “This isn’t political.”

Staff at AMC, Regal and Cinemark can be required to put on masks. They may also have their temperatures checked. The chains are introducing further cleanings, encouraging contact-less concessions and implementing different procedures to disinfect and keep their venues.

Alamo serves meals and drinks at its areas and did say that folks can take away their masks to eat. The corporate additionally mentioned that it’s going to present masks to visitors who arrive with out one. Alamo mentioned it would announce its different security measures and reopening plans sooner or later.

Film theaters throughout the nation have been closed since March when coronavirus hit the U.S. Most chains hope to be open by July when blockbusters similar to “Tenet” and “Mulan” are set to debut.