As Cable Ratings Fall, Max Will Live Stream The Latest CNN Channel:

Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav, who reportedly killed CNN+ soon after Warner Media merged with Warner Bros. last year, plans to start a new version of the low-rated new channel on streaming service Max.

Warner Bros. Discovery said Thursday that the station, which will be called “CNN Max,” will have different live shows, including “CNN Newsroom alongside Jim Acosta, Rahel Solomon, Amara Walker, as well as Fredricka Whitfield,” which will only be available to watch.

CNN announced a major change to its schedule. It set its prime-time show and made a number of other important broadcasting changes.

CNN Max Will Be Launched, The News Source Said:

And on Thursday, the news outlet revealed the launch of CNN Max, an experiment that is the start of the channel’s future as a streaming service. This comes after the sudden end of CNN+.

When it comes out on September 27, CNN Max will be a station on the Max streaming app. It will also have a few shows from the cable network, like Amanpour with Christiane Amanpour, The Lead alongside Jake Tapper, The Situation Room alongside Wolf Blitzer, as well as Anderson Cooper 360.

The company said that CNN Max is going to be different from the much-hyped but short-lived CNN+, which came out in March 2022 and was shut down three weeks later. CNN Max will focus more on breaking information and analysis and less on lifestyle programs, the company said.

Warner Bros. The Move To Give CNN A Bigger Presence In Streaming Comes As:

The service will still have original shows such as Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Impossible as well as Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. CNN’s move to be more present in streaming comes at the same time that Warner Bros.

Discovery wants to get Max users to stay on the site for more time. It also comes at a time when CNN is trying to reach younger viewers and raise its numbers, which are at a record low.

The network’s numbers have dropped as it tries to move away from the left-leaning news that brought in a lot of people when Trump was in office. Nielsen says that in July, an average of 470,000 people watched CNN every day.

Thompson Could Help CNN Move Even Further Away From The Traditional Business Of Linear TV:

The search for CNN’s next leader, which began after Licht was fired, is still going on behind the scenes.

A person who knows about the situation told me that Mark Thompson, who used to be the CEO of The New York Times and the director general of the BBC, has been within talks with Warner Bros. Discovery leaders about the top job. Thompson is one of several candidates.

Thompson is an experienced executive with a strong reputation for being very focused on digital. Putting him in charge could help CNN move beyond its traditional business of linear television, which has been shrinking much faster than many people in the industry thought it would.

CNN Max’s Beta Version Doesn’t Come Out Until Next Month:

It’s not clear what will happen next. Most of the big changes that were promised in the programming update haven’t happened yet.

The test version of CNN Max doesn’t come out until next month, and CNN hasn’t picked a new boss yet. It would take that person months to become up to speed, make decisions, as well as be judged.

The Max service, which started in May with WBD-integrated content from Discovery+ and a CNN Originals hub, already has some CNN material.

This content hub is going to be called CNN Max. It will give users access to a live stream, CNN Originals, and more news material, including more than 900 episodes of new and old shows.

The number of people between the ages of 25 and 54 who watch CNN every day dropped to 86,000, which is the lowest number in 23 years and what advertisers want most.

In 2022, The Network’s Income Was Less Than $1 Billion:

Fox News, on the other hand, had an average of 1.2 million people per day, with 135,000 in the demo. MSNBC had an average of 812,000 watchers, with 84,000 in the demo.

In prime time, CNN only had an average of 534,000 people for the month, and 104,000 of them were in the demo. This was CNN’s lowest number since March 2023.

Less viewers means less money from ads. The network’s profit fell below $1 billion in 2022. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, this year’s profit is expected to be $938.6 million, which is a small increase from last year.