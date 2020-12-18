As CM, Modi had spoken about giving legal guarantee to MSP, then why is he retracting from his word today: Surjewala

new Delhi: The Congress on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not abolish the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers, alleging that Modi once again committed ‘untouchability’ and that he would “prank” the dialogue with farmers. Have been. The party also said that the government should withdraw all three ‘black laws’ by apologizing to the farmers. Also Read – Congress President Election: Randeep Surjewala said about the party president – elections will be held soon, but 99.9 percent people like Rahul

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “As per habit, Modi ji again disrespected today. Listen to the farmers, take back the anti-agriculture laws! ”Amidst the demonstrations by farmers against the recently implemented agricultural laws of the Center, Prime Minister Modi on Friday assured the farming community that the MSP system will not be abolished. He also said that new agricultural laws have not come overnight, but various parties, experts and progressive farmers have been demanding reforms for a long time. Also Read – Kisan Mahasammelan: PM Modi said at the Kisan Mahasammelan- Agrarian Reform Act did not come overnight

Modi, addressing the farmers’ conference in Madhya Pradesh from the video conference, said, “I assure the farmers that the MSP will not be abolished, it will continue, the opposition is lying about it.” Also Read – Kisan Andolan: After an 8-page letter from the Minister of Agriculture, Prime Minister Modi made this appeal to the donors …

Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed, “Bypassing the millions of farmers sitting on the border of Delhi, the Prime Minister is pretending and provoking the conversation with the farmers.” The truth is that the Modi government has now become a bigger businessman than the ‘East India Company’, which is bent on making a handful of capitalists to earn money by polluting the Ganges of hard work of the farmer. “

He told reporters, “I wish the Prime Minister would have known Madhya Pradesh recently. There were 269 government agricultural produce mandis in Madhya Pradesh, out of which 47 mandis have been completely closed after these laws. There are 143 mandias where the business has reduced by 50 percent. Not only this, Mecca of support price of Rs 1850 is sold in Madhya Pradesh for Rs 810 and in Bihar for Rs 900. “

Surjewala claimed, “As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi had written as the Chairman of the Working Group and recommended that the minimum support price should be given a legal guarantee”. Why are you retracting from? The Congress leader said, “The Prime Minister and his ministers should apologize to the farmers and withdraw all the three black laws.”

On the other hand, Surendra Solanki, Vice President of the Farmers Unit of the Congress, wrote a letter to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urging that the families of those farmers who have died during the Kisan agitation in recent times should be given a support amount of Rs. He said, “So far 22 farmers have lost their lives in the peasant movement. Our demand is that the central government should provide an amount of one crore rupees to their families. “