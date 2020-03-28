General News

As coronavirus spreads, yet another company brags about tracking you

March 28, 2020
1 Min Read

Not something turns a attainable scandal proper right into a promoting and advertising different reasonably like an epidemic. 

It was merely three months previously {that a} leaked dataset containing 12 million of us’s actual location data was considered proof of a looming nationwide privateness disaster. Oh, how the times have modified. Throughout the face of the deadly coronavirus, companies that keep tabs on Americans’ locations are clamoring for our consideration — and throughout the process arguing that their particular emblem of surveillance is excellent, in reality. 

The latest addition to this birthday celebration is Tectonix, which, in collaboration with X-Mode, tweeted a now-viral video demonstrating what it claims is the movement of spring destroy partiers as soon as they departed a Florida seashore.  Study additional…

