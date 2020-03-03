As coronavirus worsens, companies renew focus on collaboration, remote work

As a result of the U.S. braces for the coronavirus epidemic, companies taking a look to offer protection to the properly being of their employees are taking steps to reinforce staff working from home – leading to a surge in name for for video conferencing period and completely different collaboration gear.

The stock prices of Slack and video-conferencing instrument Zoom have risen beforehand month, while the entire stock market observed essential declines final week. Zoom has moreover acquired lots of new prospects amid the outbreak, in step with CNBC, with company officers saying they’ve observed further energetic prospects inside the first two months of 2020 than in all of final yr.

