As Dusk Falls, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series

The fate of two families intersects in a small town in Arizona in this PC and Xbox video game that surprises with the quality of its story. Discover in the analysis of As Dusk Falls what is special about this adventure developed by a former Quantic Dream creative, the authors of Heavy Rain.

The best thing that can be said of a good story is that, once told, it lives on in your head. You turn it over and over again not only to break down the facts, but to absorb the lessons behind the actions and dialogues that lead it. In the case of As Dusk Falls, it has happened like this. After finishing it, I’m still thinking about the story of these two families and the tragic events that plunge them into a spiral of chaos and self-destruction. Because, can we say that life is fair? We all want to believe that we have absolute control over our actions, but, as Ortega y Gasset said, “I am myself and my circumstances” and, often, we cannot choose the conditions in which we have had to live. We can only choose how we respond to them and what kind of people they will make us. I think that’s what As Dusk Falls is all about, putting ordinary people in circumstances beyond their control and constantly testing them to define what kind of people they are. And therefore the work of Interior/Night, Almost emulating the affirmation enunciated by Rousseau, it puts on the table the debate on whether man is good by nature and is debased by the action (and corruption) of society.

Let’s be specific then: in As Dusk Falls we meet two families: the Holts and the Walkers. The former barely survive in the small town of Two Rocks en Arizona, until, to get some quick cash, they decide to rob the Sheriff’s house. The Walkers are on their way to Saint Louise, after a car problem. Their lives collide in a motel on the outskirts of town, where the Holts barricade themselves in the face of police pursuit and the Walkers serve them as hostages. And everything that seems like a relatively common story and already explored in cinema and literature many times, takes on a unique aspect when it comes to adding new different plots that add twists, surprises and, above all, a deep exploration of the internal conflict of the characters. Therefore, As Dusk Falls is not only a story to follow to see how everything is resolved, but rather we accompany its characters to ultimately discover their place in the world.

As you get used to the visual style, these static images gradually come to life.It is also curious how graphically he approaches his story, with a rarely seen mix between three-dimensional environments and static photographed characters to which filters and strokes are added on top to give more personality. Therefore, instead of seeing a fluid animation, we see only certain frames of it, emulating what would be a kind of graphic novel in motion. It might seem a bit strange at first, especially when you intersperse these animations by fading a character into the next frame of animation. But it’s funny how these things turn out, because as you get used to the visual style, these static images gradually become more alive, to the point that they almost seem to come to life and movement.

Help on this a very good dubbing which, for the occasion, can not only be enjoyed in its original English, but also in a multitude of languages, including Spanish. I would say that the work that has been done is above average, with good performances and also new voices that know how to adapt to the role of their characters. At best, and I don’t know if it’s because of the version before it was released, I’ve sometimes heard phrases that were cut off or had words missing.

Until sunrise

The structure of As Dusk Falls is purely narrative. We control the decisions the character makes from which we adopt the point of view, as well as the way they have to respond in certain circumstances. At no time will we be free to explore the environments, not even in the somewhat more limited way that similar works such as the Supermassive games have. At most, in some moments we will be able to examine a room by moving the cursor around the room to find its hot spots, without moving the character at will, while the famous Quick-Time Events They are in charge of putting the most tense moments where you hit the button, guess the direction or turn the stick on itself. Some actions are more demanding than others and our reflexes can influence the course of some events.

Although I like the agency that grants a game where you can freely explore, it is not something that I have missed in As Dusk Falls. It is clear that Interior/Night does not want to give the player the baton of the rhythm so that it behaves exactly as the studio wants and it is something that I understand perfectly, since it is thanks to this rhythm that some fast-paced scenes are achieved, moments when you don’t want to stop playing and surprises that await at the end of the chapter. The best I can say for As Dusk Falls, in fact, is this: It has always held my attention. Rarely has there been a weak scene in which the narrative stakes were not kept high, keeping the player on edge.

And I say in suspense, because things can go better or worse depending on your decisions. Yes, there are characters that can die or that you can save. It doesn’t affect it as much as Supermassive does, for example, but enough so that the tension and the feeling of danger are maintained. The structure of As Dusk Falls is very similar, for comparison, to that of Detroit, and even at the end of each chapter we can see the decisions Tree that sometimes separates more to later come together and separate again according to the choices we have made. In the final bars, outcomes can be very different for the number of characters that the game handles.

With so many decisions and consequences, some plot lines can be strengthened or impoverished.There are some dark spots, and it is that, juggling so many decisions and consequences, some plot lines can be strengthened or impoverished depending on how we have arrived at them. In my case, I noticed it with the trauma and the connection of a certain character with another, which did not seem as serious as the game showed, due to the decisions I made. I was also a little surprised by the ending, because, although the game closes the arcs of its main characters, it takes a swerve at the last moment that, at least in my game, ended abruptly and inconclusively and I have to investigate what is due, if a bad decision I made or a possible sequel to the game. And, speaking of this, I warn you: the game is made up of what it calls Book I and Book II, so, when you see the first credits of the game, do not be scared, that the game is not over yet.

The Interior/Night team also wanted to maximize the possibilities of playing this game in company, and for this it has added elements of multiplayer local, online with up to seven other players and even a streaming function that, connected to your channel, allows you to include your community in the decisions, put some to a vote or veto them even to end up deciding it yourself. You can also download the Companion App, a smartphone application that allows you to control the game with the mobile and that makes me suspect that the game could have a future conversion to mobile platforms in the near future.

All in all, As Dusk Falls achieves what it sets out to do, because what it seeks is to keep the player interested in the conflicts between these two families, to understand all the points of view in a collective way and through the involvement of the player through their actions and elections. And most importantly, at least the ramifications that have touched me, leave a satisfactory ending and with interest to reflect on the causes and consequences of these lives absorbed by a hurricane of complications, bad decisions and injustices. It has all the ingredients of a good story for you to give it the final form.