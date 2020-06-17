As EastEnders runs out of episodes, could an enforced break signal the soap’s renaissance?

By Stuart Manning

It’s final orders at the Vic. After 35 years and 6,000 episodes, the unthinkable has occurred: EastEnders goes off the air, ending a 35-year unbroken run.

With manufacturing on maintain since March as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, BBC One has in the reduction of its EastEnders broadcasts, however the stockpile has run out. Whereas Coronation Avenue and Emmerdale have resumed filming in time to maintain broadcasting, the residents of E19 are going to have to take a seat issues out. EastEnders shall be again quickly, however appears to be like set to be off our screens till August or September.

For BBC One, it’s a dangerous proposition. Soaps are reveals that depend upon viewer behavior and routine: Break the routine and also you danger dropping your viewers. But there’s a way that an enforced break would possibly what simply what EastEnders wants.

It’s been a tricky few years for Walford, with abrupt modifications of producers and artistic path leaving EastEnders a distant third in the scores. In latest months, execs Jon Sen and Kate Oates have made spectacular inroads to refocus and innovate the present: Manufacturing requirements have been freshened up, with improved lighting, camerawork and – controversially – even the occasional tinkling of incidental music.

Set-piece episodes like Linda Carter’s drunken New 12 months nightmare and Ben Mitchell’s latest point-of-view aural psychodrama have proven EastEnders punching excessive and breaking away from its conventional format, but this ambition hasn’t translated into scores. The episode that preceded the Prime Minister’s deal with to the nation on March 23 acquired a lift to 7.31m, however in any other case there’s been no upswing. Latest instalments have averaged 5.2m, in comparison with Coronation Avenue’s 7.5m.

So by going off air, would possibly EastEnders probably supply jaded audiences a brand new jumping-on level? Is it an opportunity to attract the line below the shortcomings of latest years and let viewers admire the present by way of recent eyes? At the very least, we’ll quickly discover out if absence makes the coronary heart develop fonder.

Some modifications are already confirmed: When EastEnders returns, it will likely be again to 4 episodes per week, however with the compromise of shorter, 20-minute episodes for the foreseeable future.

One other, extra tantalising query is how will EastEnders mirror a modified London when it returns? Latest episodes have centered on yet one more protracted tug-of-war over the possession of the Vic, but it surely’s tough for viewers to care when nobody’s seen the inside of a pub for 3 months.

For years, EastEnders producers have pledged to extra authentically mirror up to date London, however have made little headway. Sure, hipster market dealer Shrimpy has a contact of Hoxton about him, and Canary Wharf often hovers above Walford’s rooftops courtesy of CGI, however the nation’s Capital typically feels as distant as the 18 miles that separates the precise East Finish from the present’s Borehamwood backlot.

London has been hard-hit in latest months. By reflecting the realities of post-coronavirus London, EastEnders would possibly lastly obtain this not possible purpose, to turn out to be a present resolutely about London life in 2020.

However are viewers prepared for a pandemic cleaning soap? Is it a dose of actuality too far? Maybe, but it surely provides an opportunity to take EastEnders again to its roots. When the present debuted in 1985, the East Finish supplied a threatening city backdrop. Quick-forward three a long time, and gentrification and renewal has made these postcodes virtually suburban. Nice for property brokers, much less so for script writers attempting to engineer Greek tragedy inside the sound of the Bow bells.

The pandemic aftermath can shake away that cosiness and restore some of Albert Sq.’s conventional unease. Walford is a fictional world that feels completely suited to masks and distancing and wariness. EastEnders can embrace these potentialities and inform its tales by way of a brand new prism: How would alcoholic Linda be coping in lockdown, confined to the pub she now hates? How would Chantelle Atkins face being trapped in a home indefinitely together with her abusive husband Grey? There’s even room for the present’s trademark gallows’ humour: Certainly Huge Mo could be on the make proper now, making a mint promoting dodgy face masks?

No matter occurs, the present’s producers must make this break rely. After months off air, a low-key return and enterprise as standard gained’t be sufficient. However, not like another cleaning soap, EastEnders embraces bleakness: It’s not with out coronary heart, however its soul is undeniably darkish. Halfway by way of the most relentlessly grim yr in latest reminiscence, it needs to be the cleaning soap for our instances.

