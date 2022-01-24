As Hamilton’s future in Formula 1 is defined, Mercedes showed the first image of his car for 2022

The preview of the team: this will be the 2022 version car (@MercedesAMGF1)

In a month the engines of Formula 1 will start in 2022, with the beginning of the pre-season tests that will be at the Montmeló Autodrome, in Barcelona, ​​​​which usually hosts the first training sessions due to the good weather in that Spanish region. While defining the future of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes It is one of the four teams that announced the presentation date of its new car, the W13, whose first image, at least as a sketch, was released.

Between February 23 and 25, the initial tests will take place in the Catalan circuit and then the action will continue from March 11 to 13 at the Sakhir International Autodrome in Bahrain, where the following weekend will begin the season that -if the COVID 19 pandemic allows it- will have its longest calendar in 72 years, with 23 events.

This Sunday the German team spread on its social networks what the brand new car would look like with the pertinent modifications to the 2022 regulation, with the removal of many of the aerodynamic accessories that existed until last year and the return after 40 years of the “ground effect” , a system that allows greater speed in the curves, after the chassis is closer to the floor of the track and allows better air intake in that area.

The continuity of Lewis Hamilton (@MercedesAMGF1) remains in doubt

For 1983, the ground effect was removed from the cars for safety reasons due to the serious accidents that occurred between 1978 and 1982, at the time of the wing cars and in which the pilot was in a more advanced position, which put its integrity at risk. As safety has evolved in vehicles, this regulatory novelty allows the return of the aerodynamic variant that marked the category four decades ago.

The 2022 machines are simpler aerodynamically and in profile resemble those of the early 1990s. They will have 18-inch tires (until now they were 13 inches) that have already been tested and for now the German squad will keep the black color that it began using in 2020, when it accompanied Hamilton in his fight against racism.

Mercedes comes from achieving its eighth Constructors title in a row and was the car to beat since the beginning of the hybrid era in 2014 with the use of two engines, one combustion and one electric. The Teutonic team will aim to recover the Drivers’ crown whose stronghold, Hamilton, lost at the hands of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who won his first championship in the Máxima.

Hamilton has been silent since Sunday, December 12, after the brief obligatory dialogue he had after the race in Abu Dhabi, where the previous championship ended. His last public appearance was on Friday the 17th when he went to visit the team’s base in Brackley, in the United Kingdom.

George Russell tested the tires with the car at Yas Marina (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

Then Lewis did not have any appearance on his social networks and on Instagram he no longer follows anyone, as if seeking to isolate himself from everything that can be said about him. There was no news on Twitter and although he has a contract with Mercedes until the end of 2023, his future is in doubt because the head and shareholder of Mercedes, Toto Wolff, questioned it again this Thursday with a phrase category. Wolff is also a friend and confidant of Hamilton, who in 2022 will have his compatriot, George Russell, a 23-year-old driver with many conditions and who comes from Williams

The day before, another who referred to the possible loss of Hamilton was the head of the McLaren team, who clarified that the possible removal of English was not a trick. Lewis would be waiting for the analysis that the World Motor Sport Council of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) is doing, on the definition of the title, although this will not change the result. The Englishman would aim to know what the criteria of the sports commissioners will be for the future.

The anger of Hamilton, Wolff and Mercedes is due to the decision of the Race Director, Michael Masi, which before the resumption of the race in Yas Marina, on the last lap, allowed Verstappen to overtake the five stragglers in front and fall behind Hamilton. The Dutchman, who had put on soft tires, had better rubber in the final meters and beat the Englishman. He won the race and the title.

KEEP READING

The day Reutemann surprised the world: 50 years after his shocking debut in Formula 1

“Many things are very false”: Räikkönen left Formula 1 after 20 years and made explosive confessions