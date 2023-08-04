As Hotel Workers Go On Strike, Taylor Swift Was Asked To Postpone Her LA Shows:

Some of the most powerful officials in California are asking Taylor Swift to cancel her concerts in Los Angeles. They are doing this to show support for hotel workers who are on strike, even though Swift fans might not like it.

Eleni Kounalakis, the Democratic Lt. Governor of California, and dozens of other elected leaders from all over the state signed on to a campaign put together through Unite Here Local 11 to increase pressure on the famous musician.

Swift will play six completely sold-out performances at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium starting Thursday and ending on August 9. Since the beginning of July, 15,000 hotel workers who are part of a union have been going on rolling strikes.

On Thursday morning, the union said it would start striking again at four hotels near LAX as well as SoFi Stadium, where the Eras Tour shows will be held.

The union says that on Thursday morning, hundreds of cooks, room maids, cleaners, servers, bellmen, and front desk workers walked out of four hotels the Sheraton Gateway, Holiday Inn LAX, Westin LAX, as well as Four Points Sheraton.

The last stop on Taylor Swift’s North American Eras Tour in 2023 has finally arrived. Starting tonight, the pop star will play six shows at SoFi Stadium within Inglewood, California.

Swift’s opening acts for the six nights will be Haim, Gracie Abrams, Owenn, as well as Gayle. If you’re still looking for tickets to the show of the summer, you’re within luck: Prices on secondhand sites have started to go down.

Swift just finished a two-night stop within the Bay Area last week. She is set to perform six times at SoFi Stadium within Los Angeles, starting on Thursday.

Kounalakis was there with other important state leaders, like Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, who is the leader of the majority in that house, and state senators. Dave Min as well as Maria Elena Durazo want Swift to cancel her planned shows.

Swift Wrote A Statement To POLITICO That She Is Standing With Unite In Their Fight For The Living Wage:

“I stand alongside Unite Here within their fight for a living wage,” she said in a written statement to POLITICO. “I also hope that we can use this time to draw attention to the hardworking men and women who keep our economy going.”

Within the open letter to Swift, Kounalakis as well as the others said that the tour makes a lot of money for hotels in the area, and that companies in the Los Angeles area “double and triple their prices because you are coming.”

At the exact same moment, the group wrote, many hotel housekeepers along with other workers in the area can’t afford to live close to their jobs, so some sleep within their cars as well as risk losing their houses.

“People who work in hotels are trying to stay alive. They are battling for enough money to live on. They have stopped working. Now, they want you to help them,” they wrote. “Now Speak! Stand up for the hotel workers and cancel your shows.”

Workers from dozens of hotels are on strike because they want to make more money and get better benefits. Along with writers and artists, they have created something of a “hot labor summer.” The strikes have triggered trouble in the area, and many lawmakers have joined the workers in their protests.

Earlier, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he wouldn’t cross a picket line at the Beverly Hilton as well as other hotels in Southern California where a strike was going on.

The yearly Democratic Governors Association summer meeting was changed to the Westin Bonaventure in downtown San Francisco, but Newsom didn’t go. Jennifer Siebel Newsom, his first partner, went instead of him. Kounalakis is the highest-ranking state official who can sign the letter.

Others who officially joined the hotel housekeeping union’s campaign include former Rep. Janice Hahn, who is now chair of the powerful Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors state Sen. Dave Min, who is running for the House in Orange County Assembly Majority Leader Issac Bryan; and mayors from several Southern California cities.