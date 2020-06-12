“As If It’s Your Final” Becomes BLACKPINK’s 4th MV To Reach 800 Million Views

BLACKPINK has achieved one other music video milestone in 2020!

On June 11 round 9:35 p.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s music video for “As If It’s Your Final” hit 800 million views on YouTube. That is the woman group’s fourth MV to take action after “DDU-DU DDU-DU” in 2019 and “BOOMBAYAH” and “Kill This Love” earlier this yr.

“As If It’s Your Final” was launched on June 22, 2017, that means that it took the music video about two years, 11 months, and 20 days to achieve the milestone.

BLACKPINK stays the one Korean woman group with music movies over 800 million views. The one different Korean artists with music movies over 800 million views are PSY (“Gangnam Type,” “Gentleman”) and BTS (“DNA,” “Boy With Luv“).

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Take a look at the summery music video for “As If It’s Your Final” once more under: