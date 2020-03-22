As If! That Time Reese Witherspoon And Kerry Washington Auditioned For Clueless

Go away a Remark
Oh my god. I’m completely buggin’ proper now. Clueless is after all good how it’s. The 1995 cult basic is manner up there amongst highschool movies, and Alicia Silverstone’s Cher will dwell on for generations to return as a definitive ‘90s icon. Nonetheless, apparently, the 2 stars of Hulu’s Little Fires All over the place, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, may have been the celebs of Clueless, too.
Whereas selling the miniseries primarily based on Celeste Ng’s bestselling novel, the Little Fires All over the place stars and producers came upon they crossed paths again within the day. Of their phrases:
Witherspoon: One factor that’s public and it got here out final yr, I auditioned so arduous for Clueless, and I didn’t get it.
Washington: I did, too!
I completely paused. Can’t you immediately think about Reese Witherspoon as Cher Horowitz and Kerry Washington as her BFF Dionne? The casting is ideal. I wouldn’t change a single factor about Clueless however, if we may see some sort of alternate universe model of the 1995 movie with the pair enjoying valley women with Brittany Murphy and Paul Rudd, that’d be unimaginable.
Again within the early ‘90s, each actresses have been simply beginning their careers as actresses and hadn’t fairly “made it” within the trade. Reese Witherspoon’s first function was in 1991’s The Man within the Moon when she was 14 and in Disney’s A Far Off Place. As for Kerry Washington, she’d been in an episode of ABC Afterschool Specials.
Whereas speaking about their first instances for Buzzfeed, the actresses revealed that they first met a few years in the past at a script studying at Leonardo DiCaprio’s home for a film neither they or Leo ended up starring in. Someday in between, they could have handed one another within the halls auditioning for Clueless, too? How loopy.
As soon as Reese and Kerry realized they might have been in Clueless manner again when, they received enthusiastic about the potential for recreating a scene from the basic collectively. Can this really occur, now? The film is celebrating its 25th anniversary this yr. It got here out in July of 1995.
Final yr, it was really revealed that Reese Witherspoon was up for Cher however Alicia Silverstone wasn’t her solely competitors. Apparently, Angelina Jolie, Keri Russell and Gwyneth Paltrow have been up for the function at one time as effectively. That casting director definitely knew how to pick expertise contemplating every of them are A-list actresses in the present day.
Reviews of a Clueless remake made the rounds again in 2018, with GLOW author Marquita Robinson penning the script, however no different updates have been given for it since. Anya Taylor-Pleasure just lately starred in Emma, which is principally Clueless in its first type because the ‘90s basic is a contemporary tackle the Jane Austen novel.
Try Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in Little Fires All over the place on Hulu now.
