As Iran increases its uranium reserves, the IAEA acknowledged that it cannot guarantee that the Persian nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Wednesday that “it cannot guarantee that the Iranian nuclear program is exclusively peaceful”, due to the lack of explanations about the detection of uranium in undeclared Iranian facilities.

In a report issued today by the agency, the inspectors criticize that they continue to receive “technically credible explanations” about the presence of uranium particles in three facilities not declared nuclear.

The Director General of the IAEA, Raphael Grossi, expressed in the report “growing concern” that Iran does not cooperate in clarifying these doubts.

That’s why, the IAEA is not in a position to confirm that Iran’s atomic program is exclusively peaceful y calls on the Islamic Republic “to respond to its legal obligations” as soon as possible.

The uranium issue is one of the harshest points in the diplomatic negotiation that began in April 2021 in Vienna to reactivate the 2015 agreement.

That agreement was intended ensure the civilian nature of the Iranian atomic program through drastic limitations on it, in exchange for relief from the economic sanctions in force against the Persian regime. The agreement collapsed in 2018 when the United States announced its withdrawal, at the initiative of its then president. Donald Trump.

In a confidential quarterly report, the IAEA told member nations that it thinks Iran has approximately 55.6 kilograms (122.6 pounds) of uranium enriched to up to 60% fissile purity – an increase of 12.5 kilograms from May-.

A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, 250 km south of the Iranian capital Tehran, on March 30, 2005. (REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File)

That enrichment is a short technical step away from the 90% level needed for use in weapons. Non-proliferation experts have warned that Iran now has enough uranium enriched to 60% to reprocess fuel for at least one nuclear bomb.

The IAEA report, which was seen by the agency The Associated Pressestimates that as of August 21, Iran’s total reserves of enriched uranium were 3,621.3 kilos — an increase of 365.5 kilos from the previous quarterly report in May.

The inspectors also point out that the Iran’s decision to disconnect dozens of IAEA surveillance and verification cameras it will hamper its ability to provide assurances about the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program.

While the production of fissile material continues to grow, with possible dual use, civil and military, Iran maintains restricted inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on its territory.

concretely, Iranians deny inspectors visit any type of facility without prior noticenor do they give access to electronic monitoring data on enriched uranium production.

Tehran decided to disconnect some 40 verification cameras last June of the 2015 nuclear deal in reaction to a critical resolution by the IAEA Board of Governors.

Several Iranian new-generation centrifuges are displayed during Iran’s National Nuclear Energy Day in Tehran, Iran, on April 10, 2021. (WANA/REUTERS)

The nuclear deal stipulates that Iran should not have more than 300 kilos of enriched uranium in gas form, which is equivalent to about 200 kilos in solid form.

Iran, which since 2019 has not fulfilled its obligations under the agreement, justifies the production of uranium enriched up to 60% as material dedicated to medical purposes.

Sources close to the IAEA told the press today that Iran is increasing the rate of production of this enriched uranium, since it is achieving “optimize the process”.

Negotiations on the reinstatement of the agreement are in the final stretch, although lThe parties seem deadlocked to reach an agreement.

Tehran called again on Tuesday for the closure of the IAEA investigation, in order to reach a new agreement with all parties (United Kingdom, United States, France, China, Russia, Germany and the EU).

The European Union (EU) presented in August a final proposal to save the agreement, to which Iran and the United States have submitted their comments.

(With information from AFP, AP and EFE)

