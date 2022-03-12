“As long as Mexican soccer exists, the bars will exist”: La Rebel de Pumas refuses to disappear

La Rebel celebrated 24 years supporting Pumas this 2022 (Illustration: Jovani Pérez/Infobae México)

“To UNAM infinite passion. To the UNAM total madness”Says one of the most popular chants of La Rebelone of the best-known bars in Mexican soccer, and precisely that passion, sometimes questioned, is what put them back in the public eye after the events at the Corregidora Stadium.

And it is that after presenting a brawl between the Albiazul Resistance and the Bar 51animation groups from Querétaro and Atlas, respectively, the name of La Barra Del Cabetero (LBDP) became a trend again in social networks when remembering the episodes of violence that she carried out during the last years of the 1990s and the beginning of the 2000s.

Faced with such a scenario, Infobae Mexico interviewed the Horse member for more than 20 years of the controversial bar that gives color and “endurance” to the National University Club, not only in the University Olympics, but also in duels as a visitor.

During the end of the 90s and early 2000s, La Rebel starred in outbursts of anger (Illustration: Jovanni Pérez/Infobae)

Regarding the outbreak of violence that was witnessed on March 5, Horse showed his total disapproval of the fact, which he called a “barbarity” which does not represent the other bars, especially the “blue and gold”.

He indicated that he witnessed many acts of violence in the bar, during the first years of creation; however, he pointed out that now the animation group “is a mature group, a group that grew and what can I tell you, he feels ashamed of the acts of the past.”

Therefore, he indicated that they have modified their actions because now they know that any act of violence or any problem would affect the team with fines, stadium attendance bans and “we’re at a club with financial problems, we couldn’t do that to the club.”

And it is that much of the “fame” that persecutes the LBDP was due to the constant bouts of anger that they staged against fans of America, Tigres, Guadalajara and even with the people of Atlas. Situation that led the governments of the country’s capital to implement strong security measures every time Pumas has a meeting in Ciudad Universitaria, which have resulted in 13 years without violence in the vicinity of the venue -according to information from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC)-.

La Rebel assures that “she has matured” and is now an adult bar that does not seek to harm Pumas (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

He also added that, although many people doubt it, for years within La Rebel credentialing has been implemented three times and they have worked in support with the different administrations of Mexico City, as well as with the team’s board to be able to continue doing what they love: supporting Pumas.

That is why, although it is still recent, he said that within the organization they agree with the measures implemented by the Mexican Soccer Federation (Femexfut) and Liga MX, even if that means modify the way in which they will attend or encourage visitors because “the measures give us strength. Because when we return, we will weigh down the stadium by cheering for 90 minutes”.

“We will respect the decision, we will go (as a visitor) as one more fan. There is not another option”

However, he considered that It is unfortunate that access to minors is prohibited to the barssince many infants attend with their parents who are members of the same, boys and girls – like him – who fell in love with the club because from the stands you can sing and jump.

For the above, Horse was very clear in noting that the bars will not go away because “As long as there is Mexican soccer, the bars will exist”.

Different governments of the CDMX, the Pumas directive and the Rebel have worked together to implement security devices in the University Olympic (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

“The atmosphere in Pebetero is a party, it’s a carnival”said the now adult Pumas fan, who decided to join the bar since he was a teenager, after becoming a follower of the team in his early childhood, in the mid-nineties.

However, due to his closeness and trajectory with the movement, he said he was disappointed with the conception in which animation groups are held, since for him it is contradictory that they seek to eliminate them; because when “we make the Olympic rumble” they do applaud them because “the pitch is heavy”.

“I can tell you that on La Rebel there are excellent people. There are physicians, doctors, engineers, designers, from all professions, people with whom we are united by the passion for Pumas”, he highlighted.

Darío Verón went to the Ciudad Universitaria stadium with the cauldron baton (Photo: Twitter/@DaleAzulyOro)

Although for many years it has been mentioned that the board of directors of the National University Club supports the bar, the LBDP member denied such claims; on the contrary, he said that they have received “too many no’s”.

“Unlike many teams, we pay for everything on our own. The team always has negativesbut we managed to fill CU with color”, he pointed out.

For which he applauded the leadership within the group, as he assured that It’s about “true leadership”; same that has helped them to modify the behavior that previously existed among the members.

The Rebel seeks to continue encouraging Pumas (Photo: Twitter/@PumasMX)

Last January 18, LBDP celebrated 24 years of historySo, although the Pumas fans had already cheered with songs since the end of the 1970s, it was in a duel against Celaya that the “youngest” decided to organize and modify the definition of “passion” in the stands of Mexico 68.

“The people who are going to La Rebel they know that there they cheer standing for 90 minutes, they sing, they jump and they don’t stop cheering. […] ANDOr I can tell you that we scored the goal in 2009 that Dante López scored against Pachuca. We scored Verón’s goal that took us to the final, like that with many goals”.

They took the name La Rebel because they wanted to make it clear that there was a “rebellious” essence and, although they took as an example the models of the South American bars, Horse explained that this bar is different from the others that exist, because for him LBDP shares “the values, the mystique and competing until the end”.

That is how this bar clings to mexican socceris willing to change many aspects, but never leave any representative of Pumas alone.

