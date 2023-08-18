As Netflix’s DVD Rental Service Winds Down, The Company Has A Fun Surprise For Its Customers:

Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service will end for good in September. This is the final chapter of an era for the company. Netflix is sending the last people who still use DVDs a maximum of ten discs each so that they can stop using the service that made the company so big.

This week, Netflix sent an email to people who use its DVD service regarding a strange offer. Those who choose to join should check their mail on September 29, which is the last day the company will be sending out discs. It’s not yours to keep; you have to send it back by October 27.

At Netflix, the end of an age is getting close. It was revealed earlier this year that the company was going to cease its DVD rental service, which got it to where it is now.

Even though streaming was Netflix’s main focus for 25 years, people who liked DVDs better than the main site could still order them.

Customers are being given the chance to get a ton more files before the red envelope system shuts down for good in about a month and a half. Customers in the U.S. were sent an email that said they could get up to 10 extra discs if they signed up before August 29.

The email says, “After 25 years of sending movies via mail, we’re getting close to the end of our last season.” “We’re so glad you’re still going to movie nights alongside us until the end.

Let’s have fun as our last thing.” The “fun” part is counting how many discs come. You won’t get a set number of extra DVDs. Instead, you won’t know how many are coming when they show up inside the red boxes.

There are only so many of these discs, and the last day to ship them, including these odd freebies, is September 29. It’s an amusing manner to say goodbye to the company that made Netflix famous, especially for people who still use Netflix or think it’s worth going back to.

Customers who paid the $19.99 per month for the DVD service would normally be able to rent up to three discs at one time for as long they wanted.

Before delivering the next disc from the very top of the queue, each one was going to be returned. With this offer, customers can look through their list of must-watch movies to decide which additional discs to send for the final time. This is true no matter what kind of contract they have.

On Sept. 29, the last DVDs will be sent out. You have until Oct. 27 to send something back. After 25 years, Netflix said that April that it was ending its physical rental business.

Since its start, the company has sent out over five billion DVD as well as Blu-ray rentals to customers. This was before the world had access to huge stores of streaming material on a variety of devices.

The Netflix website says, “Our goal has constantly been to give our members the best service we can, yet as the DVD business grows smaller, that will be harder and harder to do.”

Last year, nearly 231 million people around the world signed up for Netflix’s video viewing service. Last year, between 1.1 million as well as 1.3 million people signed up for the DVD service, which brought in $145.7 million.

Since it beat Blockbuster and became the best home video service, Netflix has never ceased changing, for better or worse.

From its simple beginnings, the streamer has grown into a huge entertainment company. It has spread its wings with big movies and TV shows like Extraction as well as Stranger Things, and it has also started to sell its services in other countries.

Customers and the people who make content for the streamer haven’t always had a good time. For example, the company ended password sharing, which it had openly encouraged, and the cast and crew of some of its most-viewed shows, such as Orange Is the New Black, were paid very little and taken advantage of.

Another shame is that the company has given up its roots in DVD rental. Losing another place to rent real media means having less access to earlier and more rare titles, as well as all the extra fun of having the disc, box, and every other benefit that come with it.