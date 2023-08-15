As Nick Jonas Starts His World Tour, Priyanka Chopra Writes A Loving Tribute To Her Husband:

Priyanka Chopra was a good wife who helps her husband. The actor wrote a sweet ode to his spouse Nick Jonas over the weekend within honor of the Jonas Brothers World Tour, which started on Saturday.

In her post, the star of “Quantico” shared pictures of her as well as Jonas looking in love backstage at his initial show, which was at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

Chopra looks great in a bejeweled black-and-white striped crop top, a long black skirt, a short black leather jacket, a silver handbag, as well as silver jewelry.

Maltie Also Went To The Show:

Jonas looks cool in an all-white outfit and sunglasses with a red tint. The slideshow also has a picture of the Jonas Brothers singing and a cute picture of Jonas covering his baby daughter Maltie’s ears with headphones to safeguard her from the loud music.

“Nick Jonas MM, you are like a magnet, so I am extremely fortunate to be around you. Good luck upon the start of an amazing tour! All of you are in for a big ride.

Let’s get going! The JB team, the band, as well as the crew all did a great job. The show went on without a hitch and was amazing. Tonight is Round 2!” In the description, Chopra wrote.

Nick, Joe, As Well As Kevin Jonas Will Sing Hits From Their Album During A Year Long Tour:

Nick, Joe, as well as Kevin Jonas will play hits from their most recent record, The record, which came out in May, as well as songs from their four other albums. The tour will last almost a year. “Night 1 at Yankee Stadium alongside the best people in the world was crazy.

I can’t believe we obtain to do it all over again tonight! “Come on!” Jonas wrote the text for a post with pictures from their first tour show, which was in New York City. He also showed Chopra and their daughter pictures.

At Yankee Stadium, Priyanka Chopra was heard screaming loudly for her husband Nick Jonas as he performed on stage with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas.

At the event, people saw Priyanka singing and having a good time, totally in the moment. She also went backstage while the Jonas Brothers were doing their show.

Priyanka Additionally Cheered And Clapped For Him During The Show:

In a video clip shared by a fan page, Priyanka is seen giving Nick a sweet kiss and then giving him a big hug. She also cheered and applauded for him backstage while the show was going on.

On the second day of the show, the actor chose to wear a white dress set. As Priyanka and Nick left the venue holding hands, their fans cheered and waved at them. People outside the venue could see the couple smiling as well as waving back at the people who were kind to them.

Madhu Chopra, Priyanka’s Mother, Was Additionally At The Show:

Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, in addition to Nick’s parents, Denise Miller Jonas as well as Kevin Jonas Sr., were also at the show. Here is the movie.

The Brothers played at Yankee Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, and they will play two shows later this week in Boston. The North American part of The Tour will end in Brooklyn in December. In 2024, the band will go to other countries.

Priyanka Chopra Paid Her Husband Nick Jonas A Loving Tribute Over The Weekend, In Honor Of His World Tour:

Priyanka Chopra was a good wife who helps her husband. The actor wrote a sweet ode to his husband Nick Jonas across the weekend within honor of the Jonas Brothers World Tour, which started on Saturday.

In her post, the star of “Quantico” shared pictures of her and Jonas looking so in love backstage at his first show, which was at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

Chopra looks great in a bejeweled black-and-white striped crop top, a long black skirt, a short black leather jacket, a silver handbag, as well as silver jewelry.

Jonas looks cool in an all-white outfit and sunglasses with a red tint. The slideshow also has a picture of the Jonas Brothers singing and a cute picture of Jonas covering his baby daughter Maltese’s ears with headphones to safeguard her from the loud music.