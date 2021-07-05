As of late Films In Solar TV: What To See As of late? What Films To Watch On Solar Television – Filmywap 2021: Filmywap Bollywood Films, Filmywap Newest Information

About As of late Films in Solar TV

Solar Television is a channel this is typically subscribed to through the regional target market. we’re all smartly conscious about the truth that India is a rustic this is wealthy in its tradition and is made up of an enormous choice of languages. Due to this fact it’s only truthful that media caters to this various inhabitants and items quite a lot of Television channels. Solar TV is a community that makes a speciality of Tamil presentations and flicks targetting principally the sect of the public who’ve wisdom of this language. Solar TV hosts an excellent choice of presentations and flicks from all genres together with a laugh, comedy, romance, motion, horror, and lots of extra. Regardless that this language isn’t understood through many, Solar Television is a channel this is subscribed through even those that at the moment are smartly versed within the language. Regardless of being a regional channel Solar Television has an international achieve and has collected even world fanatics and subscribers. This fandom is as a result of the standard of the presentations hosted through the channel and the affection for the language Tamil even through those that aren’t smartly versed in that language.

As of late Films in Solar TV

Solar Television now not simply makes a speciality of showcasing presentations and sequence they’re additionally recognized for his or her motion pictures that span throughout quite a lot of genres: motion, mystery, comedy, horror, and romance. Usually, regional channels are recognized for his or her serials however in contrast to the standard Solar Television is breaking the traditional and showcases motion pictures each unmarried day. In truth, the Solar Community has a delegated time for showcasing motion pictures each day. The entire film buffs in the market you don’t want to stay up for gala’s on your favourite motion pictures to be telecasted, Solar Television is bringing an finish on your wait through telecasting motion pictures each day at designated occasions. As of late’s Solar Television film time table is filled with a dose of leisure and happiness and subsequently you received’t fail to notice As of late Films in Solar TV this is already scheduled.

Get started Time Finish Time Telecast date Program identify 11:30 PM – 14th Would possibly Devi 06:30 PM – 14th Would possibly Vanakkam Da Mappilei 03:00 PM 06:00 PM 14th Would possibly Puli 03:00 PM 06:00 PM thirteenth Would possibly Chinna Gounder 03:00 PM 06:00 PM twelfth Would possibly Padikkathavan 03:00 PM 06:00 PM eleventh Would possibly Thimiru 03:00 PM 06:00 PM tenth Would possibly Maaveeran 03:00 PM 06:00 PM eighth Would possibly Arul 03:00 PM 06:00 PM fifth Would possibly Mayandi Kudumbathar 03:00 PM 06:00 PM 4th Would possibly Thorani 03:00 PM 06:00 PM third Would possibly Ezhumalai 03:00 PM 06:00 PM 1st Would possibly Villain 09:30 AM 12:00 PM 1st Would possibly Vaikundapuram 03:00 PM 06:00 PM thirtieth April Chinna Gounder 03:00 PM 06:00 PM twenty ninth April Sangamam 03:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty seventh April Vidhi 03:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty sixth April Suyamvaram 03:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty third April Simmaraasi 03:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty second April Thiruda Thirudi 03:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty first April Aanai 03:00 PM 6:00 PM twentieth April Perarasu 09:30 AM 12:00 PM twenty sixth February Kidaari 03:00 PM 06:00 PM twenty sixth February Panakkaran 09:30 AM 12:00 PM twenty fifth February Kutty 03:00 PM 06:00 PM twenty fifth February Aalukkoru Aasai 09:30 AM 12:00 PM twenty fourth February Amarkalam 03:00 PM 06:00 PM twenty fourth February Samudhiram 09:30 AM 12:00 PM twenty third February Eetti 03:00 PM 06:00 PM twenty third February Maanagara Kaaval 09:30 AM 12:00 PM twenty second February Oru Oorla Oru Rajakumari 03:00 PM 06:00 PM twenty second February Pazhani 09:30 AM 12:00 PM twentieth February Thangamagan 03:00 PM 06:00 PM twentieth February Engal Anna 09:30 AM 12:00 PM nineteenth February Ainthaam Padai 03:00 PM 06:00 PM nineteenth February Nattamai 09:30 AM 12:00 PM 18th February Anantha Poongatre 03:00 PM 06:00 PM 18th February En Aasai Rasave 09:30 AM 12:00 PM seventeenth February Sathriyan 03:00 PM 06:00 PM seventeenth February Vathiyar 09:30 AM 12:00 PM sixteenth February Kandha Kadamba Kathir Vela 03:00 PM 06:00 PM sixteenth February Badri 09:30 AM 12:00 PM fifteenth February Thenkasi Pattanam 03:00 PM 06:00 PM fifteenth February Gajendra 09:30 AM 12:00 PM eleventh February Ellam Avan Seyal 03:00 PM 06:00 PM eleventh February Aarya 09:30 AM 12:00 PM tenth February Mounam Pesiyadhe 03:00 PM 06:00 PM tenth February Nee Varuvai Ena 09:30 AM 12:00 PM ninth February Surieyan 03:00 PM 06:00 PM ninth February Samsaram Adhu Minsaram 09:30 AM 12:00 PM eighth February Amman Kovil Kizhakale 03:00 PM 06:00 PM eighth February Raja Chinna Roja 09:30 AM 12:00 PM sixth February Inimae Ippadithan 03:00 PM 06:00 PM sixth February Vetri Kodi Kattu 09:30 AM 12:00 PM fifth February Durga 03:00 PM 06:00 PM fifth February Paattali 09:30 AM 12:00 PM 4th February Peranmai 03:00 PM 06:00 PM 4th February Muthukku Muthaaga 09:30 AM 12:00 PM third February Kaalai 03:00 PM 06:00 PM third February Shahjahan 09:30 AM 12:00 PM 2d February Sandakozhi 03:00 PM 06:00 PM 2d February Vaanavil 09:30 AM 12:00 PM 1st February Kadhal Kottai 03:00 PM 06:00 PM 1st February Ramana 09:30 AM 12:00 PM thirtieth January Aval Varuvala 03:00 PM 06:00 PM thirtieth January Kabali 09:30 AM 12:00 PM twenty ninth January Aadukalam 03:00 PM 06:00 PM twenty ninth January Neranja Manasu 09:30 AM 12:00 PM twenty eighth January Meesaya Murukku 03:00 PM 06:00 PM twenty eighth January Jayam 15.00 PM 18.00 PM twenty seventh January Muthukku Muthaaga 09.30 AM 12.00 PM twenty seventh January Mr. Bharath 15.00 PM 18.00 PM twenty fifth January Pallikoodam 09.30 AM 12.00 PM twenty fifth January Narasimha 15.00 PM 18.00 PM twenty third January Citizen 09.30 AM 12.00 PM twenty third January Sethupathi IPS 15:00 PM 18:00 PM twenty second January Arasu 09:30 PM 12:00 PM twenty second January Mirattal 15:00 PM 18:00 PM twenty first January Mappillai 09:30 PM 12:00 PM twenty first January Eazhaiyin Sirippil 15:00 PM 18:00 PM twentieth January Devan 09:30 PM 12:00 PM twentieth January Shree 15:00 PM 18:00 PM nineteenth January Pudhiya Geethai 09:30 PM 12:00 PM nineteenth January Thaalikaatha Kaaliamman 15:00 PM 18:00 PM 18th January Koodi Vazhnthal Kodi Nanmai 09:30 PM 12:00 PM 18th January Sandamarutham 12:30 PM 3:00 PM sixteenth January Annadurai 3:00 PM 6:00 PM sixteenth January Natpe Thunai 6:30 PM 10:00 PM sixteenth January Kanchana 3 11:00 AM 2:00 PM fifteenth January Petta 3:00 PM 6:00 PM fifteenth January Vettaikaaran 6:30 PM 9:45 PM fifteenth January Pulikkuthi Pandi 9:30 AM 12:00 PM thirteenth January Bogan 3:00 PM 6:00 PM thirteenth January Chokka Thangam 9:30 AM 12:00 PM twelfth January Annai Kaligambal 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twelfth January Jay Jay 9:30 AM 12:00 PM eleventh January Pennin Manathai Thottu 3:00 PM 6:00 PM eleventh January Kadhal Sugamanathu 9:30 AM 12:00 PM ninth January Dhillukku Dhudduu 3:00 PM 6:00 PM ninth January Anegan 9:30 AM 12:00 PM eighth January Veerappu 3:00 PM 6:00 PM eighth January Palayathu Amman 9:30 AM 12:00 PM seventh January Thithikudhe 3:00 PM 6:00 PM seventh January Punnagai Desa, 9:30 AM 12:00 PM sixth January Deiva Thirumagal 3:00 PM 6:00 PM sixth January Ninaithen Vandhai 9:30 AM 12:00 PM fifth January Raja 3:00 PM 6:00 PM fifth January Munthanai Mudichu 9:30 AM 12:00 PM 4th January Sathya 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 4th January Pistha 9:30 AM 12:00 PM 2d January Spyder 3:00PM 6:00PM 2d January Winner 9:30 AM 13:00 PM 1st January Veeram 3:00PM 6:00PM 1st January Pokkiri 9:30 AM 12:00 PM thirty first December Dev 3:00PM 6:00PM thirty first December Mudhalvan 9:30 AM 12:00 PM thirtieth December London 3:00PM 6:00PM thirtieth December Anniyan 9:30 AM 12:00 PM twenty ninth December Aazhvaar 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty ninth December Mappillai 9:30 AM 12:00 PM twenty eighth December Naiyaandi 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty eighth December Formative years 9:30 AM 12:00 PM twenty sixth December Comic strip 3:00PM 6:00 PM twenty sixth December Saguni 9:30 AM 12:00 PM twenty fourth December Nanbenda 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty fourth December Ayan 9:30 AM 12:00 PM twenty third December Naadodigal 2 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty third December Nam Naadu 9:30 AM 12:00 PM twenty second December Aadhi Bhagawan 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty second December Sandai 9:30 AM 12:00 PM twenty first December Naanum Rowdy Thaan 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty first December Engal Aasan 9:30 AM 12:00 PM nineteenth December Kaththi Sandai 3:00 PM 6:00 PM nineteenth December Vallavan 9:30 AM 12:00 PM 18th December Fair Raj 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 18th December Koattai Mariamman 9:30 AM 12:00 PM seventeenth December Unakkaka Ellam Unakkaka 3:00 PM 6:00 PM seventeenth December Yaradi Ni Mogini 3:00 PM 6:00 PM sixteenth December Vaali 3:00 PM 6:00 PM fifteenth December Thennavan 3:00 PM 6:00 PM thirteenth December Pithamagan 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twelfth December Ejamaan 3:00 PM 6:00 PM eleventh December Minsara Kanna 3:00 PM 6:00 PM tenth December En Purushan Thaan Enakkum Mattum Thaan 3:00 PM 6:00 PM ninth December Pasumpon 3:00 PM 6:00 PM eighth December Thiruvilaiyaadal Aarambam 3:00 PM 6:00 PM seventh December Oor Mariyadhai 3:00 PM 6:00 PM fifth December Villain 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 4th December Em Magan 3:00 PM 6:00 PM third December Sundara Travels 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 2d December Thavasi 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 1st December Center Elegance Madhavan 3:00 PM 6:00 PM thirtieth November Samasthanam 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty eighth November Kuththu 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty seventh November Padikkadhavan 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty sixth November Uyirile Kalanthathu 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty fifth November Dosth 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty third November Enga Muthalali 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty first November Osthe 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twentieth November Maayandi Kudumbathar 3:00 PM 6:00 PM nineteenth November Oor kavalan 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 18th November Ezhumalai 3:00 PM 6:00 PM seventeenth November Kaavalan 3:00 PM 6:00 PM sixteenth November Chathrapathy 3:00 PM 6:00 PM thirteenth November Thoranai 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twelfth November Priyamaana Thozhi 3:00 PM 6:00 PM eleventh November Chinna Gounder 3:00 PM 6:00 PM tenth November Athisaya Piravi 3:00 PM 6:00 PM ninth November Simmaraasi 3:00 PM 6:00 PM seventh November Mappillai 3:00 PM 6:00 PM sixth November Perarasu 3:00 PM 6:00 PM fifth November Maaveeran 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 4th November Poove Unakkaga 3:00 PM 6:00 PM third November Suyamvaram 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 2d November Kaalam Maari Pochu 3:00 PM 6:00 PM thirty first October Sugamana Ragangal 3:00 PM 6:00 PM thirtieth October Thirai Thendral 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty ninth October Vanna Thamizh Paattu 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty eighth October Varavu Ettana Selavu Pathana 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty seventh October Kannedhirey Thondrinal 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty sixth October Tenaliraman 12:00 PM 3:00 PM twenty sixth October Sivappu Manjal Pachai 9:00 AM 11:30 AM twenty sixth October Dharmaprabhu 6:30 PM 9:30 PM twenty fifth October Singam 3 6:30 PM 9:30 PM twenty fourth October Dharma Durai 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty third October Gambeeram 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty second October Ponmana Selvan 3:00 PM 6:00 PM twenty first October Vidhi 00.00 03.00 3rd October Nagaichuvai galatta 03.00 04.00 3rd October Thirai Thendral 04.00 05.00 3rd October Sugamana Ragangal 05.00 06.00 3rd October Bakhti Paadalgal 06.00 06.30 3rd October AalayaVazhipuddi 06.30 06.45 3rd October Aamigai Kathaigal 06.45 07.30 3rd October Naala kalam piradu 07.30 08.00 3rd October Morning Information 08.00 08.30 3rd October Vanakham Thamicha 08.30 09.00 3rd October Chithi 1 09.00 11.30 3rd October Film manmadan 11.30 12.00 3rd October Agni Nathachtaram 12.00 12.30 3rd October Nila 12.30 13.00 3rd October Paandava villam 13.00 13.30 3rd October Metti oli 13.30 14.00 3rd October Information 14.00 14.30 3rd October Chandralekha 14.30 15.00 3rd October Maharasi 15.00 18.00 3rd October Film- Aai 18.00 18.30 3rd October Information 18.30 21.30 3rd October Film Hero 21.30 22.30 3rd October Kalyana Vedu 22.30 23.59 3rd October Comedy junction

