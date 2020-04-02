As Phish Drops New Album, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Covers Fan Favorite ‘Divided Sky’

Ellis Marsalis Jr., a jazz pianist from New Orleans, died Wednesday night time from issues because of coronavirus, his son, Branford Marsalis, confirmed in an announcement to Selection. He was 85. Along with having his personal distinguished music profession, Marsalis helped pave the best way for 4 of his sons, Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo and Jason, to […]
April 2, 2020
