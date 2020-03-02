As satellite TV tanks, Dish says merger with DirectTV is “inevitable”

Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen yesterday acknowledged a merger with the AT&T-owned DirecTV is “most likely inevitable.”

Dish, the second biggest satellite television for laptop TV company behind DirecTV, misplaced 194,000 subscribers in This fall 2019 and ended the yr with 11.99 million TV consumers. That comes with 9.4 million satellite television for laptop TV consumers and a pair of.59 million consumers of Sling TV, Dish’s on-line streaming supplier. The satellite television for laptop division misplaced 100,000 subscribers while Sling TV misplaced 94,000.

On an income title yesterday, a financial analyst requested Ergen for his concepts on a Dish/DirecTV merger, noting that DirecTV is “in increased trouble” and that america govt seems to have “amenability to large-scale transactions.”