As Snyder Cut Campaign Continues Jesse Eisenberg Reveals Why He’d Like To Play Lex Luthor Again

Jesse Eisenberg’s feedback come to us from YouTube, with an interview he did with the channel Inthepanda. The actor’s curiosity in returning to the DCEU is certain to excite the various followers on the market who needed to see the seeds planets in Justice League bloom into one thing larger. However following the film’s disappointing efficiency, a wide range of spinoff and sequel plans have been placed on maintain. Nonetheless Eisenberg clearly loved taking part in Lex Luthor, as a result of it is enjoyable to be a nasty man, and get to steadiness humor and villainy.