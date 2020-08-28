As soon as he met Lalu, Tej Pratap’s tone, Raghuvansh Prasad was called Lota, now he is uncle

Bihar Politics: The words of Lalu’s Lal Tej Pratap are also strange, senior party leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who is angry with the RJD, has called Tej Pratap’s water of Lota. It was also said that the RJD is the sea and even if a lot of water is removed from it, the water of the sea does not decrease. Lalu was angered by Tejapratap’s statement and called him to Ranchi. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Supreme Court said, Corona cannot postpone elections in Bihar

On Thursday, Tej Pratap met Lalu in Ranchi. The two had dinner together and talked in a closed room for about one and a half hours. Tejpratap Yadav's tone has changed after meeting Lalu and he has now said that the media distorted his statement. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is our uncle. How can we get rid of them?

Please tell that Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is hurt by the former LJP leader Rama Singh joining RJD. He had also opposed this earlier and resigned as the vice president of the party. Rama Singh is the one who defeated Raghuvansh Prasad Singh in the election. In such a situation, there is speculation that Raghuvansh Prasad will join JDU, which could prove to be a big blow for Lalu Yadav.

On Raghuvansh’s displeasure, BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav said on Thursday, “Raghuvansh Prasad is one of the leaders who laid the foundation of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and deserves more respect. Unfortunately, he has felt insulted. Party leaders are not respecting his seniority. Whatever work he has done in the last few years, my personal suggestion is that Raghuvansh Babu should resign from such a party immediately. ”

Jai Kumar Singh, a cabinet minister in the Nitish Kumar government and leader of the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), said, “Raghuvansh ji is a scholar and a great leader. They have their own ideology and they do not compromise on this. “

At the same time, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said that “Raghuvansh Prasad is not unhappy with RJD. JDU-BJP’s double engine government is hiding its failures by touting the case of Raghuvansh to resign as vice-president. The public will teach them a lesson in this election.