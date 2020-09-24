As soon as it comes to development, former CM Kamal Nath starts crying for lack of funds: Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Indore: Taking a dig at the leadership potential of his predecessor Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said on Wednesday that 73-year-old Congress leaders always kept on rushing shortage of funds during this post. Chauhan started development works worth more than Rs 50 crore in the assembly number three of the city on Wednesday night. Also Read – MP’s Home Minister said- “I don’t wear masks”, Congress asked- “Are the rules just for the common people?”

On this occasion, he said, "When Kamal Nath was the Chief Minister of the state, he always told the public representatives that there is no money (in the government treasury) on the demand for development. But the present BJP government of the state will never let the lack of funds for development work. "

Chauhan said that the previous Kamal Nath government had stopped the ambitious "Sambal" scheme of poor welfare which has been restored by the present BJP government.

The Chief Minister informed that recruitment will be started soon on vacant posts of Police, Health Department and other government departments in the state so that youth can get government employment during the crisis of Kovid-19.

He appreciated the decision of voluntary partial lockdown by several trade organizations for prevention of pandemic in Indore and said that the entire state should learn from this initiative.

Significantly, the business organizations themselves have decided that they will close their establishments at six in the evening from Monday to Friday, while on Saturday and Sunday they will be completely closed. The Chief Minister also announced that every family living in a slum in the city will be provided a pucca house within three years.