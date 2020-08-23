“As soon as Once more” Achieves Its Highest Saturday Ratings But; “Forest Of Secrets 2” Enjoys Rise

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” continues to dominate weekend drama rankings!

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the August 22 episode of “As soon as Once more” scored common nationwide rankings of 29.2 % and 33.2 % for its two components.

Whereas the rankings fell wanting the drama’s all-time excessive, they marked the very best viewership rankings that “As soon as Once more” has achieved up to now on a Saturday, when viewership for KBS weekend dramas is usually considerably decrease in comparison with Sundays.

In the meantime, after a decline in viewership for its second episode, tvN’s “Forest of Secrets 2” loved a modest rise in rankings for its third episode final night time. The newest broadcast of the drama scored a mean nationwide score of seven % and a peak of seven.9 % for the night.

JTBC’s “Sleek Buddies” additionally noticed a slight enhance in viewership from its earlier episode the night time earlier than, scoring a mean nationwide score of 4.7 %.

