“As soon as Once more” Cast Poses For Group Photos On The Last Day Of Filming

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” is nearing its finish!

On September 9, Lee Min Jung posted group images of the solid on her Instagram to mark their last day of filming. Together with the images, she added the hashtags “As soon as Once more,” “last filming,” and “thanks on your arduous work.” Based on Sports activities DongA, the solid wrapped up their final day of filming at Gangneung in Gangwon province.

Along with Lee Min Jung, the group images characteristic the principle solid together with Lee Sang Yeob, Lee Cho Hee, Lee Sang Yi, Chun Ho Jin, Cha Hwa Yeon, Kim Bo Yeon, Lee Jung Eun, Baek Ji Received, and extra. The solid members are wearing formal clothes, hinting on the joyful ending that’s to come back for the {couples}.

Within the remark part, Rain wrote, “Wow… I used to be one enthusiastic viewer.” Beneath, Lee Min Jung commented, “Wow Thanks-yo,” including the Korean to make the sentence extra formal. Clazziquai’s Alex, who starred within the present as Lee Jung Rok, commented, “Nicely performed.” Lee Min Jung replied, “Lex orabeoni [formal way of saying older brother in Korean], you additionally did nice!!!!”

Oh Yoon Ah additionally posted images of the solid with the caption, “Actually the final filming~~ Our staff that I really like.”

The hit weekend drama tells the story of 4 siblings, following their particular person lives and evaluating their opinions on marriage and divorce. Last week, the drama scored common nationwide scores of 34.eight % and 37.zero %, marking a brand new all-time excessive for the drama.

“As soon as Once more” will air its last episodes on September 12 and 13 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

