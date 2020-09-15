“As soon as Once more” Cast Shares Closing Comments After Drama Comes To An End

KBS 2TV’s hit drama “As soon as Once more” has come to an in depth.

On September 13, “As soon as Once more” aired its finale, and the solid shared their ideas on the beloved drama’s conclusion.

“As soon as Once more” advised the story of 4 siblings, following their particular person lives and evaluating their opinions on marriage and divorce.

On September 14, Lee Min Jung shared, “I used to be completely happy in the course of the previous six months that I’ve spent as Music Na Hee. I believe I’m actually going to overlook the employees members and actors who all felt like an actual household to me. Above all, thanks to the viewers who cried, laughed, and cheered on Na Hee.”

Lee Sang Yeob, who performed Yoon Gyu Jin and confirmed off nice chemistry with Lee Min Jung, commented, “It looks like it was simply yesterday that I bought excited studying the script on one scorching day a yr in the past, and now the drama’s already ended. Thanks to the numerous viewers who laughed and cried with Gyu Jin. Due to them, I used to be in a position to keep sturdy and be completely happy.”

He continued, “After every little thing’s occurred, Yoon Gyu Jin is simply Lee Sang Yeob. Lee Sang Yeob smiled as a result of he was completely happy, and Lee Sang Yeob shouted as a result of he was indignant, and Lee Sang Yeob cried as a result of he was completely happy and unhappy, sharing these many feelings with Yoon Gyu Jin.”

Lee Sang Yeob talked about that he nonetheless will get emotional excited about the top of the drama, and he thought of Yoon Gyu Jin and “As soon as Once more” to have taken a particular place in his coronary heart.

He added, “I’m grateful for the many individuals who breathed along with Gyu Jin, and I gained’t neglect them. Simply as Gyu Jin turned happier with Na Hee, I’ll pray that everybody will turn out to be happier too.”

In the meantime, Lee Sang Yi stated, “It’s unhappy and such a pity that I gained’t have the ability to meet the actors and employees members for a very long time after ending the drama with the finale. Nonetheless, I need to say goodbye to Yoon Jae Suk with happiness as a result of I believe I used to be in a position to wrap up the drama very nicely because of the surprising quantities of affection and curiosity that we obtained.”

He thanked the director and author in addition to his co-stars Kim Bo Yun, Lee Sang Yeob, and Lee Cho Hee. Lee Sang Yi then shared, “I sincerely thank the viewers who liked ‘As soon as Once more,’ and I hope that everybody can at all times be wholesome and secure. So as to return the love and curiosity that everybody has given me, I’ll turn out to be the actor Lee Sang Yi who works even tougher and improves sooner or later.”

Lee Cho Hee, who performed Music Da Hee, shared her ideas as nicely. She stated, “‘As soon as Once more’ was a really significant drama to me. I used to be completely happy to have the ability to do that drama, and I discovered loads.”

She additionally thanked the director, author, employees members, her co-stars, and the viewers. “I used to be completely happy and grateful that I used to be in a position to be Da Hee,” she added.

Cha Hwa Yeon performed Music Na Hee’s mom Jang Okay Boon, and the actress commented, “I spent some very completely happy occasions as I used to be in a position to be part of such an important drama. I believe this happiness will final for some time. Thanks to all our actors who created an important drama collectively, and I hope we are able to meet once more by means of one other nice venture.”

She expressed her gratitude for the author, director, employees members, and viewers as nicely. “I don’t assume I’ll have the ability to neglect all their love and assist,” she stated.

Final however not least, Oh Yoon Ah shared her remaining ideas about engaged on “As soon as Once more” because the character Music Ga Hee. “There have been many issues happening, from the heavy snow in the course of the first filming to the intense warmth and storm,” she stated, “however I’m grateful we have been in a position to wrap up the drama safely. I at all times really feel regretful after the top of an important venture, and ‘As soon as Once more’ particularly makes me really feel that approach. I believe I’ll miss it loads for some time.”

She continued, “I used to be in a position to get pleasure from filming the drama because of the author who created such a superb story utilizing reasonable concepts, the director who made the story much more enjoyable, the employees members who labored very arduous on set, and the actors who appeared extra like an precise household to me.”

She additionally thanked the viewers and concluded, “I hope ‘As soon as Once more’ may be remembered as a drama that was in a position to heal viewers and provides them energy throughout such tough occasions.”

