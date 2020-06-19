“As soon as Once more” Cast Show Great Chemistry While Balancing Fun And Work Behind The Scenes

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” revealed a brand new behind-the-scenes take a look at the actors onerous at work!

Lately, “As soon as Once more” soared to a brand new excessive in viewership rankings when it recorded 31.6 p.c, marking its private greatest document. In keeping with the information by Good Knowledge Company, “As soon as Once more” was additionally the No. 2 drama for the second week of June.

The new behind-the-scenes stills painting the dependable actors working passionately on set whereas showcasing their nice chemistry. Chun Ho Jin and Lee Jung Eun smile brightly for the digital camera, wanting comfy and relaxed on set. One other picture reveals Oh Yoon Ah specializing in her script earlier than diving into filming.

Extra behind-the-scenes stills image Lee Sang Yeob conversing affectionately with Tune Min Jae, the younger actor who performs Yoo Shi Hoo, the son of his character’s old flame. A heat ambiance on set is created as he leans in to hearken to Tune Min Jae’s story.

Lee Min Jung additionally exudes a energetic vitality along with her playful expression whereas studiously reviewing her script. Moreover, Lee Cho Hee, Lee Sang Yi, and Ji Il Joo pose adorably along with refreshing smiles that depict the pleasing ambiance on set.

“As soon as Once more” airs on weekends at 7:55 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the newest episode on Viki beneath:

