“As soon as Once more” Cast Talks About Their Most Buzzed-About Romantic Scenes + Whether They’d Date Each Other In Real Life

On the newest episode of “Ask Us Something,” the celebs of KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” dished on their hit drama!

“As soon as Once more” co-stars Oh Yoon Ah, Ki Do Hoon, Lee Cho Hee, and Lee Sang Yi all appeared collectively on the September 19 broadcast of the JTBC selection present, the place they chatted about their chemistry and their expertise filming the favored drama.

In the course of the episode, Lee Cho Hee and Lee Sang Yi, who performed fan-favorite couple Tune Da Hee and Yoon Jae Suk in “As soon as Once more,” talked about that they received alongside spectacularly throughout filming. The 2 co-stars additionally shared that their real-life clothes types and tastes had been so related that that they had unintentionally sported “couple seems” greater than as soon as, which had brought about a stir amongst viewers of their drama.

Kang Ho Dong then requested the on-screen couple whether or not they’d ever considered relationship in actual life, however the actors shut down the likelihood instantly.

Lee Sang Yi defined, “That was work, and I feel Cho Hee all the time made that clear [during filming].” Imitating Lee Cho Hee’s skilled, brisk tone of voice, he recalled, “She’d say, ‘Sang Yi, let’s get to work. What’s our scene? Oh, so [there’s romance]. Then let’s maintain fingers.’”

Lee Soo Geun commented, “So Cho Hee actually drew a transparent line,” and Lee Cho Hee made everybody chuckle by agreeing, “Sure. [My approach was] ‘Let’s get to work. Let’s earn some cash.’”

The 4 stars additionally talked about a few of the romantic scenes from the drama that had brought about probably the most buzz amongst viewers.

Oh Yoon Ah, who talked about that her 15-year age distinction along with her on-screen love curiosity Ki Do Hoon had been considerably traumatic throughout filming, introduced up a romantic scene that had gone viral for all of the fallacious causes.

The actress commented, “There have been plenty of scenes through which we held fingers or embraced, however it was [Ki Do Hoon’s] first time filming these sorts of scenes. It was additionally his first time filming a romance drama.” She went on to elucidate {that a} scene through which Ki Do Hoon romantically embraced her from behind had come out wanting extra like he had her in a chokehold.

After watching footage of the scene, Tremendous Junior‘s Kim Heechul joked, “This seems like a scene from a thriller. For those who simply added thriller-esque background music, it will completely appear like a kidnapping.”

When requested if any of Lee Sang Yi and Lee Cho Hee’s romantic scenes had equally brought about a stir, Lee Sang Yi replied, “One scene that acquired an enormous response from viewers needed to do with our ‘hand chemistry.’ There was a scene through which I requested [Lee Cho Hee] to be my pretend girlfriend for a blind date that I didn’t wish to go on, and she or he held my hand. That scene went viral due to the massive distinction in our hand sizes.”

Did you watch “As soon as Once more”? What did you consider the chemistry between the 2 on-screen {couples}? Share your ideas beneath!

For those who haven’t already seen it, you’ll be able to watch “As soon as Once more” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and “Ask Us Something” right here!

Watch Now

