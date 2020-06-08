“As soon as Once more” Continues Reign Over Sunday Nights As “Workforce Bulldog: Off-Duty Investigation” Sees Rise In Ratings

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” has dominated Sunday evening drama rankings—as soon as once more!

On June 7, the favored weekend drama continued its streak because the most-watched drama of the night, breaking previous the 30 p.c barrier nationwide. Based on Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of “As soon as Once more” scored common nationwide rankings of 26.5 p.c and 30.1 p.c for its two components.

In the meantime, OCN’s new motion comedy drama “Workforce Bulldog: Off-Duty Investigation” loved a rise in viewership from the evening earlier than, scoring a mean nationwide score of two.7 p.c for its sixth episode.

TV Chosun’s “King Maker: The Change of Future” held comparatively regular with a mean nationwide score of 4.three p.c for the evening, whereas tvN’s “When My Love Blooms” scored a mean score of three.7 p.c.

