“As soon as Once more” Ratings Break 30 Percent As They Soar To New All-Time High

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” has damaged previous the 30 % barrier!

On Could 10, the favored weekend drama reached a formidable milestone because it soared to its highest viewership scores so far. In line with Nielsen Korea, the newest episode of “As soon as Once more” scored common nationwide scores of 25.1 % and 30.2 % for its two components, breaking the drama’s earlier file of 29.9 % from final week.

“As soon as Once more,” which stars Lee Min Jung and Lee Sang Yeob, tells the story of a turbulent divorce that shakes up a household and units every of its members on the trail to discovering his or her personal happiness. The drama airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 7:55 p.m. KST.

tvN’s new romance drama “When My Love Blooms” scored a mean score of three.9 % for the evening, whereas OCN’s sci-fi thriller “Rugal” trailed with a mean score of 1.9 %.

