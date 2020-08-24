“As soon as Once more” Ratings Continue To Rise As “Forest Of Secrets 2” Sees Slight Dip

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” remains to be going robust!

On August 23, the favored weekend drama efficiently maintained its upward pattern in viewership. In line with Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of “As soon as Once more” scored common nationwide rankings of 32.eight % and 35.5 % for its two components, marking a major enhance from its earlier episode the night time earlier than.

In the meantime, tvN’s “Forest of Secrets 2” noticed a slight decline in viewership for its fourth episode, which scored a mean nationwide ranking of 6.four % and a peak of seven.1 % for the night time.

Have you ever been tuning in to both of those weekend dramas? Share your ideas with us within the feedback beneath!

Watch the most recent episode of “As soon as Once more” with English subtitles right here:

Supply (1) (2)