“As soon as Once more” Ratings Surge Past 30 Percent To New All-Time High

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” has soared to new heights!

On Might 24, the favored weekend drama managed to interrupt previous the 30 % barrier as soon as once more and obtain its highest viewership scores but. Based on Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of “As soon as Once more” scored common nationwide scores of 27.four % and 31.1 % for its two elements, marking a brand new private document for the drama.

In the meantime, OCN’s new motion comedy drama “Group Bulldog: Off-Responsibility Investigation” loved an increase in viewership for its second episode, scoring a mean nationwide ranking of two.5 % and a peak of two.7 % for the evening.

TV Chosun’s new historic drama: “King Maker: The Change of Future” additionally noticed a big enhance in viewership from the evening earlier than, scoring a mean nationwide ranking of three.5 % for its third episode.

Lastly, tvN’s “When My Love Blooms” held regular with a mean ranking of three.7 % for the night.

Which of those dramas are you watching? Share your ideas with us within the feedback beneath!

Take a look at the most recent episode of “As soon as Once more” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…the most recent episode of “Group Bulldog: Off-Responsibility Investigation” right here…

Watch Now

…the most recent episode of “King Maker: The Change of Future” right here…

Watch Now

…and the most recent episode of “When My Love Blooms” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)