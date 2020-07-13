“As soon as Once more” Ratings Surge To Their Highest But; “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” And “Prepare” Hold Steady

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” has damaged its private rankings document but once more!

On July 12, the favored weekend drama surged previous the 30 p.c mark to attain its highest viewership thus far. In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the July 12 broadcast of “As soon as Once more” scored common nationwide rankings of 30.three p.c and 33.three p.c, setting a brand new private document for the collection.

OCN’s new parallel-universe thriller “Prepare” held regular for its second episode with a median nationwide score of 1.four p.c, the identical score achieved by its premiere the night time earlier than. tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” remained equally secure, scoring a median nationwide score of 5.6 p.c for the third consecutive episode.

Lastly, TV Chosun’s “King Maker: The Change of Future” scored a median nationwide score of 5.zero p.c for the night time.

