“As soon as Once more” Reveals Sneak Peek Of Lee Cho Hee And Lee Sang Yi’s Beautiful Wedding

Prepare for Lee Cho Hee and Lee Sang Yi to tie the knot on the following episode of “As soon as Once more”!

On September 12, the hit KBS 2TV drama unveiled a glimpse of Track Da Hee (Lee Cho Hee) and Yoon Jae Suk (Lee Sang Yi)’s upcoming wedding ceremony.

In contrast to the beaming Track Da Hee, who appears relaxed and radiant in her elegant wedding ceremony costume, Yoon Jae Suk is visibly nervous as he prepares to change vows together with his gorgeous bride.

In the meantime, the couple’s family and friends look on with a wide range of expressions that vary from proud to emotional to delighted, with some attendees even tearing up on the joyful event.

Lastly, Track Da Hee’s father Track Younger Dal (performed by Chun Ho Jin), who was beforehand stubbornly against her marrying Yoon Jae Suk, opens up and bares his emotions in a heartfelt speech addressed to his beloved youngest daughter.

The subsequent episode of “As soon as Once more” will air on September 12 at 7:55 p.m. KST, adopted by the collection finale on September 13.

Within the meantime, compensate for the drama with English subtitles under!

