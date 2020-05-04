“As soon as Once more” Sees Ratings Rise As It Remains Most-Watched Drama Of Sunday Night

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” remains to be going sturdy!

On Might 3, the favored weekend drama continued its long-running streak because the most-watched drama of Sunday nights. In response to Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of “As soon as Once more” scored common nationwide rankings of 24.5 % and 28.2 % for its two elements, marking a major improve in viewership from the evening earlier than.

tvN’s new drama “When My Love Blooms” scored a mean nationwide score of 4.2 % and a peak of 4.6 % for its fourth episode, whereas OCN’s “Rugal” trailed with a mean score of two.7 % for the evening.

