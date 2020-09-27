“As soon as Once more” Sisters Lee Min Jung, Lee Cho Hee, And Oh Yoon Ah Still Hang Out Even After End Of Drama

The sisterly bond between “As soon as Once more” stars Lee Min Jung, Lee Cho Hee, and Oh Yoon Ah remains to be going robust!

Within the hit KBS drama, the three actresses performed a trio of sisters named Tune Ga Hee, Tune Na Hee, and Tune Da Hee—main viewers to affectionately dub them the “Ga Na Da” sisters (“Ga Na Da” additionally occurs to be the beginning of the Korean alphabet).

On September 27, Oh Yoon Ah took to Instagram to disclose that regardless that their drama has come to an finish, the on-screen sisters nonetheless hang around with one another in actual life. Sharing an cute photograph from a current reunion, she wrote within the caption, “Ga Na Da~,” then added within the hashtags, “Let’s all be joyful. I really like you.”

The actresses’ “As soon as Once more” co-star Lee Sang Yeob instantly appreciated the publish, whereas Lee Cho Hee responded within the feedback, “I’m so joyful. Unnie, let’s meet up once more, mwah kiss kiss.”

Watch “As soon as Once more” with English subtitles under!

