As Strikes Go On, It’s Hard For Writers, Artists, And Others To Pay The Rent:

Faye Lauren, a famous makeup artist, loved the apartment she shared with two roommates in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, for eight years. She put up fairy lights within the garden, drank her coffee in the morning on the front porch, and decorated the house with pieces from West Elm.

But when Hollywood players went on strike in July, red carpet parties for famous people stopped, and Ms. Lauren’s job went away. Ms. Lauren couldn’t pay the rent without a job.

After a busy day of talks on Wednesday, the Writers Guild of America’s representatives and the heads of big media companies will go back to the table. But movies and TV shows wouldn’t be able to start shooting again until the players’ union made a deal as well.

Wga Talks Included Bob Iger, Ted Sarandos, As Well As Donna Langley:

The heads of four big companies, including Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, as well as NBCUniversal studio chairman Donna Langley, joined talks with WGA, which represents more than 11,000 writers.

After that, the group that represents managers, the Alliance of Motion Picture as well as Television Producers, made a rare united statement. Even though it was only the second session of talks that was made public, a person with knowledge of the situation said that Wednesday’s talks left people “feeling encouraged.”

So, Ms. Lauren, who was 37 at the time, rented out her room, sold what items she could, and moved along her cat, Bowie, to South Florida to live alongside her parents in a neighborhood for people 55 and older.

Most Of The Time, A Family’s Biggest Bill Is Their Rent Or Mortgage:

The actors’ strike has been going on for two months, and the writers’ strike has been going on for almost five months. People who are employed in the film and TV business are having a hard time keeping up with basic living costs.

Rent as well as mortgage typically represents the biggest and least changeable bill for a family. If you don’t pay your rent or mortgage, you could be kicked out or lose your home.

Even if a tentative agreement were made, it would nonetheless have to be approved by the regular members before it might be put into place.

160,000 Actors Are Represented By Sag-Aftra:

Even after that, a stop to the WGA protest wouldn’t do much to get shows back on track without a deal with SAG-AFTRA, representing regarding 160,000 players.

The WGA went on strike on May 2, and the work slowdown is now in its 143rd day. The biggest strike in the union’s history, which ran 154 days in 1988, was only two weeks longer. Before SAG-AFTRA united the WGA upon July 14, many projects had already been put on hold.

This week, the writers and the companies in Hollywood went back to talking, but even if they make a deal soon, regular paychecks could still be a long way off.

In August, The Average Monthly Rent Within Manhattan Was $4,400, As Well As The Average Downtown Rent Was $4,695:

A hard fact was shown by the strikes. The cost for living is extremely high for many people who work in the film as well as TV business. Their pay are often low, their hours aren’t always constant, and they often work in New York City as well as Los Angeles, two of the more expensive places in the country.

According to Douglas Elliman, the typical monthly rent within Manhattan was $4,400 in August, and it was $4,695 within downtown as well as the westside of Los Angeles.

Barbara Said That If You Reside In A Place Such As New York, It’s Easy For Your Rent To Take Up Half Of Your Income:

“If you live in a place like New York, you probably spend half of your income on rent,” stated Barbara S. Davis, the chief operating officer of the Entertainment Community Fund.

Since the writers’ strike started, the fund has given $7.4 million to help 3,400 film and TV workers. “It is the biggest bill and the one that worries people the most.”

Some shows, like “Real Time with Bill Maher,” “The Drew Barrymore Show,” and “The Talk,” have put their plans to come back on the air on hold because of negative feedback while the writers strike was still going on.

“I decided to go back to work when it seemed like nothing had occurred and that there was no end to this strike in sight,” Maher wrote Monday on X, which used to be called Twitter.

“Now that both sides are ready to go directly to the negotiating table, I’m going to delay the return to real time for now and hope they are able to get this done.”

About 2.4 Million People Are Employed In The Film And Tv Business Of The Country:

It has a very big effect. The Motion Picture Association says that about 2.4 million people are employed in the country’s film and TV business.

The group for movie and TV players is called SAG-AFTRA, and it has 160,000 members. The Writers Guild of America has more than 11,000 TV and movie writers as members.

As well as Ms. Lauren, untold numbers of grips, set painters, outfit designers, photographers, casting directors, and others who work within supporting roles have been affected.

When the actors’ strike began, the union gave the SAG-AFTRA Foundation $1.5 million to give to the union’s members. Ms. Wilson knew they’d need more, though.

Dwayne Johnson As Well As Ms. Wilson Recently Gave $1 Million To Courtney B. Vance Over The Phone:

After Meryl Streep gave $1 million and Dwayne Johnson gave more, Ms. Wilson called the foundation’s president, Courtney B. Vance, to thank them.

She said, “I’m upon the phone alongside him and telling him, ‘We’ve got to go big.'” He and his wife, Angela Bassett, were taking their twin children on college tours in an RV. Ms. Wilson as well as Mr. Vance chose to call the highest-paid stars and ask for $1 million. Ms. Wilson answered calls.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation gets up to 100 requests for help every day. They have given out $2.8 million in grants to 2,100 people, ranging from $1,000 to $3,000. Almost all of the pleas are for help with living.

The fund will soon start giving out awards for the second time. Members of the Writers’ Guild can get a loan of up to $7,000 with no interest, and they can also ask for more loans worth a total of $14,000.

These loans are handled through the Motion Picture as well as Television Fund. She was standing on a green hill next to a canal that ran through the housing complex.

She was worried about what her neighbors, who were mostly retirees who came down for the winter, would think of the young woman who looks like she belonged in Brooklyn and had tattoos of flowers all over her arms.

She said, “My parents keep asking me to go to the pool as well as walk around the neighborhood.” “It’s hard for me because I’m so uneasy about it. I’m not from here.”