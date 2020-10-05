As Susan Rovner Joins NBCU as TV and Streaming Programming Chief, Four Challenges Await

Susan Rovner is formally taking the reins as chairman of NBCUniversal tv and streaming’s leisure content material, main inventive technique for authentic content material throughout NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, Common Children, USA and streaming service Peacock.

The longtime Warner Bros. Tv exec, who was most not too long ago co-president of the studio, will work intently with NBCU’s chairman of leisure networks Frances Berwick and report back to TV and streaming chairman Mark Lazarus. Along with main the groups that cowl growth and present programming for scripted, unscripted, late evening and specials, Rovner can even oversee first-run syndication and handle relationships with studio companions, showrunners, producers and inventive expertise.

“Susan is the daring inventive drive we’d like as we rethink the way forward for our enterprise,” mentioned Lazarus. “All through this course of I’ve been constantly impressed by her robust perspective, monitor file of success and ardour for content material. Susan joins a terrific workforce that’s poised to start a brand new period at NBCU.”

Rovner mentioned she has “huge respect” for Lazarus and NCU CEO Jeff Shell, the latter of whom stepped into the position in the beginning of the 12 months, and seems to be ahead to partnering with Berwick.

“NBCU has a deep-rooted custom of getting the most effective programming from visionary creators, and I really feel so grateful for the chance to hitch this unimaginable group as it builds on that legacy to go into the longer term,” mentioned Rovner.

However amid a extremely uncommon time for the leisure business and the world at massive, Rovner will face various headwinds on Day One — not least of all the continuing COVID-19 pandemic that’s maintaining a lot of the business in limbo and throwing off common programming cycles.

Cementing NBC’s Place within the Zeitgeist

With its tens of millions of normal viewers and huge primetime attain to tv screens throughout America, broadcast community TV isn’t precisely a goner. However its cultural significance is on the wane, as youthful generations flip to streaming platforms and internet-first leisure as an alternative of the scheduled confines of TV information listings.

How the longtime TV exec approaches programming for NBC will decide the community’s cachet among the many helpful Gen Z and millennial demographic going ahead, teams that famously have little model loyalty.

And as scripted productions grapple with methods to restart filming safely — and battle with optimistic COVID-19 diagnoses that pop up on set — NBC’s 2020-2021 fall lineup kicks off with primarily unscripted collection such as “American Ninja Warrior,” “Ellen’s Sport of Video games” and “The Voice.” Main NBC mainstays together with “This Is Us,” Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” franchise and “Regulation & Order: SVU” is not going to return till November as a result of manufacturing delays, and new collection such as “Regulation & Order: Organized Crime” and “Kenan” gained’t bow till 2021.

Rovner can be tasked with guiding the community by the remainder of this pandemic-era programming, notably as the larger firm — like so lots of its friends — focuses a big a part of its efforts on growing inroads within the direct-to-consumer enterprise.

Serving to Peacock Ruffle Some Feathers in Streaming

The exit of NBC Leisure chief Paul Telegdy early final month — amid allegations of misconduct — coincided with NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell’s sprawling company overhaul meant to streamline NBC, the cable channels, and the direct-to-consumer enterprise, Peacock. The streamer entered an already crowded market nationwide on July 15, following the introduction of WarnerMedia’s HBO Max in Might, Quibi in April, and Disney Plus the November earlier than that.

Rovner could have an expanded purview from that of her predecessor, overseeing programming at not simply the printed community, however cable networks such as USA and Syfy, and after all, Peacock.

That will show to be a tough balancing act, guaranteeing that authentic and status programming on the streaming service have enough attract to draw new, paying clients to its subscription tiers with out undermining the printed community’s block of scripted fare. (Peacock gives a free tier however sure reveals are paywalled.)

Furthermore, whether or not Peacock has had sufficient time to construct an identifiable client model as a streamer is a shaky proposition. Given the shortage of loyalty and, oftentimes, consciousness amongst youthful viewers — what number of of them consider NBC’s “The Workplace” is a Netflix present? — a streamer that merely homes NBCU reveals and movies might not but have sufficient resonance with audiences.

Macro occasions aren’t serving to on that entrance. A big chunk of Peacock’s originals slate is on ice till 2021 because of the pandemic, save for sure introduced tasks such as a brand new “Curious George” animated film. Rovner has each the problem and the chance to extra sharply outline Peacock’s branding and discover a candy spot with viewers, lots of whom are already doling out cash each month for a number of streaming platforms.

Fending Off the Decay of Cable TV

Rovner will oversee programming on NBCU cablers such as USA Community, Syfy and others throughout a time when cord-cutting tendencies proceed and primary cable manufacturers look to create a way of renewed relevance for themselves amid falling viewership. (USA, for one, fell 19% amongst whole viewers in 2019.)

With cable networks from MTV to WGN America to NBCU’s Bravo and E! more and more withdrawing from the scripted recreation and relying extra closely on unscripted to line their schedules, what does she envision for the way forward for USA, Syfy, Bravo, E! and others?

Different leisure giants have readily shifted the identities of their cable manufacturers — see: WarnerMedia’s TNT and TBS — to match new company methods. Rovner will decide whether or not NBCU’s cablers stay on the trail away towards unscripted and actuality collection. Weeks forward of her appointment, insiders instructed Selection that E!, which not too long ago canceled a slew of its leisure information reveals, together with the long-running “E! Information,” would probably solely home actuality programming and relinquish linear sources to NBC, USA and Bravo as an alternative.

Boosting Morale, Constructing a Squad

The arrival of a brand new head of leisure programming follows anxieties each exterior and inside — exterior, as the unfold of coronavirus has saved the general public nervous and unsure of the longer term, and inside, as the corporate centered on layoffs and an investigation started into allegations of racist, sexist and homophobic conduct from former programming chief Telegdy.

Rovner will work alongside Frances Berwick, most not too long ago head of NBCU’s way of life networks, is now in control of the corporate’s TV leisure enterprise, overseeing day by day operations and commissioning and buying programming. However the layoffs, the probe, and the hole in management between Telegdy’s ouster and Rovner’s entrance is unlikely to have finished a lot for morale inside NBCU within the interim. And as Rovner builds out a workforce there, it’s potential that these parts will pose a headwind in attracting government expertise from outdoors the corporate.