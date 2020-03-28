As the rest of Europe lives under lockdown, Sweden keeps calm and carries on

All its neighbours have shut up retailer to beat coronavirus nevertheless the Swedes insist ‘we aren’t in quarantine’. Is that the correct methodology?

If there’s been a fall in custom-made on the Nyhavn consuming place, it’s sometimes noticeable. Groups of drinkers huddle beneath heat lamps out on Möllevång Sq., the centre of nightlife inside the Swedish city of Malmö, apparently oblivious to the virus spreading by way of Europe.

“It’s the Swedish believe in govt,” says Elias Billman, 22. “No particular person suggested me it’s essential to maintain home right now,” is of the identical opinion his pal, Fredrik Glückman, a historic previous scholar at Lund School. “We’re not in quarantine. And as soon as we listen from our govt that we have to hold in, akin to you do in Britain, then we will do it.”

