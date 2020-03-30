As the wealthy quaff wine in comfort, India’s poor are thrown to the wolves

With the rustic in lockdown because of coronavirus, deep social inequalities had been uncovered further sharply than ever

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

“Sauvignon blanc or viognier”? As a result of the phrases left my mouth, my son and I locked eyes, our expressions flashing from shame-faced to half laughing on the irony. My live-in maid Ranjita had merely laid out dinner and, for the motive that fish and lyonnaise potatoes appeared appetising, I believed it deserved a bottle of wine.

For people like us, beneath lockdown, the existential questions that punctuate our day-to-day lives are: is it to be Curb Your Enthusiasm or Line of Accountability, Netflix or Hotstar?

Proceed learning…

