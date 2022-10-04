As thousands of Russians flee or hide to avoid going to war, the Kremlin says it managed to recruit 200,000 reservists

Russian reservists gather at a rally point in the course of the partial mobilization of troops

The Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, stated this Tuesday that more than 200,000 people have been recruited to date within the framework of the “partial mobilization” decreed on September 21 by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, due to the war in Ukraine.

“In line with the decree of the President of the Russian Federation, a partial mobilization has been carried out in the country since September 21. To date, more than 200,000 people have joined the Armed Forces”, he said, before stressing that there is an order for everyone to receive clothing and be sent to their positions.

“The training of the personnel of the created units is being carried out in 80 training facilities”, He has detailed, while indicating that “a large number of volunteers” have also presented themselves before the Armed Forces to participate in the offensive.

In this sense, Shoigu has defended that “it is extremely important to carefully analyze each application” and “not reject anyone, unless there are serious reasons for it”, according to the Russian news agency. TASS.

Putin framed the decision to decree a “partial mobilization” in the country in “the necessary and urgent measures to protect the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Russia” and warned that Moscow will use “all means” in case of ” threat to Russian territorial integrity. “It’s not a bluff,” he maintained. For his part, Shoigu himself explained that about 300,000 reservists will be called up.

As previously announced by the Minister of Defense, the partial mobilization will affect a total of 300,000 reservists.

“The preparation of the personnel of the units that have been formed is carried out in 80 polygons and six instruction centers,” reported Shoigú, who added that all the orders have been given so that the mobilized receive the necessary equipment.

He asked the commanders that the instruction of the mobilized be in charge of “officers with combat experience” in order to facilitate the adaptation of the newly incorporated.

Shoigu stressed that the use of the mobilized units should be planned jointly with the units already participating in the military actions in Ukraine.

He stressed that a large number of volunteers go to the enlistment offices.

“It is extremely important to carefully study each application. No one should be rejected without compelling reasons.” Shoigu stressed.

Last Thursday, Putin ordered all the men mobilized by mistake to be sent home in the face of growing protests and allegations of arbitrariness by those responsible for enlistment offices.

One of the most flagrant cases occurred in the Khabarovsk region, in the far east of Russia, where on Monday the governor, Mikhail Degtiaryov, dismissed the regional military commissioner for irregularly mobilizing thousands of citizens.

“In ten days they received notifications and several thousand of our countrymen showed up at the enlistment offices. About half of them we have returned to their homes because they did not meet the selection criteria to serve in the Army on a contract basis,” Degtiarov reported on his Telegram channel.

