As Ukraine’s counteroffensive advances, Russia wants Donetsk and Lugansk to hold a referendum on joining Moscow

File photo. The region has been under Russian control since July (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo)

The parliaments installed by Russia in the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and of Donetsk have approved this Monday two motions urging the celebration of referendums for the accession of the two breakaway Ukrainian regions to the Russian Federation.

Thus, the Lugansk Public Chamber has unanimously proposed the leader of the region, Leonid Pasechnikthe immediate holding of a referendum on joining Russia.

“The Public Chamber of the Lugansk People’s Republic has appealed to the head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik, with the initiative to immediately hold a referendum on the territory of the republic on recognition as a constituent entity of the Russian Federation,” said the official. entity, according to the agency Interfax.

The Lugansk authorities are confident that the population will vote in favor of joining Russia at a time when Moscow fears a counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops in the region. The region has been under Russian control since July.

The Donetsk Civic Chamber has also unanimously requested the self-proclaimed president of the republic, Denis Pushilin, the urgent call for a referendum for integration into the Russian Federation, reports the Russian news agency TASS.

“We want the Russian border to be between us and Ukraine. We want to be part of the Great Motherland, Russia, again. The people of Donbas deserve it”, explains the motion approved and signed by the president of the parliament, Alexei Kofman.

“In relation to all of the above, I request the head of the republic, Denis Pushilin, and the People’s Council of the Donetsk People’s Republic to take the historic and correct decision to immediately hold a referendum,” he said.

“We want the Russian border to be between us and Ukraine. We want to be part of the Great Motherland, Russia, again. The people of Donbas deserve it” (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

On the other hand, the pro-Russian mayor of Donetsk, Alexei Kemzulin accused Ukraine of carrying out a “punitive” attack.

Almost seven months after the start of the Russian intervention in Ukraine, the bombing continues at a steady pace.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that it had carried out several attacks across the country the previous day, one of which in the city of Zaporizhia (south), which “destroyed workshops where American Himars (missile) systems were maintained. ”.

There are also clashes on the outskirts of the breakaway Donetsk region, as well as in Lugansk.

In the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive launched in early September in the region of KharkivFurther north, the Russian army had claimed to withdraw part of its troops to “reinforce” those in Donetsk, where fighting is daily.

The Ukrainian presidency, for its part, said on Monday that “10 civilians were killed and 22 wounded” in the wake of Sunday’s Russian strikes.

(With information from Europa Press and AFP)

