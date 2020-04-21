As You Wished, Disney+ Is Adding The Princess Bride And Soon

With individuals nonetheless hunkering down of their houses, streaming providers are making it a precedence to offer top-notch content material to maintain them occupied, as they continue to be indoors. Disney+ has been on the forefront of this, having added quite a lot of new titles in current weeks. One movie that’s been notably absent from the service’s library since launch is The Princess Bride, which was, at one level, out there to observe on Netflix. Effectively, it seems Disney+ is lastly bringing the basic movie into the fold, and viewers aren’t going to have to attend lengthy for it to reach.