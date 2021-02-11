Asacha Media Group Takes Majority Stake in U.K.’s WAG Entertainment

Paris-headquartered Asacha Media Group has acquired a majority stake in U.Okay. manufacturing and distribution outfit WAG Entertainment.

The WAG portfolio contains “What on Earth?” and “Unusual Proof” for Science Channel, “Bizarre Earth” for The Climate Channel, “Fight Sellers” for Quest and “Conflict Factories” for UKTV.

Following a transition interval, WAG founder and CEO Martin Durkin stepped down on the finish of 2021, handing over management to present COO Steven Inexperienced, who will turn into managing director.

Inexperienced will concentrate on additional rising WAG Entertainment’s cross-platform slate in the U.Okay. and U.S., whereas increasing the enterprise into AMG’s core European markets with factual leisure, actuality and documentary programming for TV networks and streaming platforms.

Asacha’s enterprise focuses on the expansion in demand for scripted and factual content material from streaming platforms and TV networks throughout Europe and past. It launched in 2020 having acquired majority stakes in Italian manufacturing homes Picomedia and Stand By Me and French manufacturing firm Mintee Studio. The group is co-founded by media entrepreneurs Gaspard de Chavagnac and Marina Williams, who lead the group as co-CEOs, and Marc-Antoine d’Halluin, who’s vice chairman of the supervisory board.

In a joint assertion, Martin Durkin and Steven Inexperienced stated: “Our partnership and shared ambition will create important alternatives for our enterprise to broaden into new markets, whereas additional diversifying our output throughout genres and platforms.”

Gaspard de Chavagnac and Marina Williams stated: “Our partnership with WAG Entertainment provides a key new dimension to Asacha’s enterprise, which completely enhances our current operations in Italy and France. Along with increasing our presence into the U.Okay. and U.S., it will allow us to supply an thrilling new line-up of multi-genre content material to our platform companions throughout Europe.”

The transaction was brokered by media advisory agency GothamStreet, with deal help offered by NOR Capital.