Asaduddin Owaisi gave provocative speech on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute, know what has been said…

Krishna Janmabhoomi: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi) has given a provocative statement on the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute and said that the Sangh will start a violent campaign on this as well. Explain that the petition filed in the case has been accepted by a local court of Mathura and the next hearing of the case will be held on 18 November. The petition has demanded the removal of the mosque adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Owaisi wrote in the tweet that, "What was feared is happening." The decisions of the Babri Masjid have further strengthened the intentions of the people of the Sangh Parivar. Remember, if you and we still remain in deep sleep, after a few years, the Sangh will start a violent campaign on it and the Congress will also become an unwavering part of this campaign. "

Earlier, Owaisi had questioned the petition and said that what is needed to revive the dispute? He had said, "According to the Places of Worship Act 1991, any change of venue of worship is forbidden, it cannot be done. Shahi Idgah Trust and Sri Krishna Janmasthana Seva Sangh settled this dispute in the year 1968 itself. Why is it being revived now? '

Let us know that in November 2019, the Supreme Court ruled in the Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid dispute case and ordered to give the disputed land for construction of temple in Ayodhya. Since then, demand has increased for the removal of mosques adjacent to Krishna Janma Bhoomi in Mathura and Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Both the cases are going on in the court.