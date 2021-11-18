Asaduddin Owaisi’s birthday celebration AIMIM will take this step to get reservation for Muslims in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Reservation Information: Asaduddin Owaisi (Asaduddin Owaisi) Birthday celebration of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)) Will agitate around the state for the call for of reservation for Muslims in Maharashtra. In a convention held in Aurangabad, Owaisi claimed, “The courtroom has authorized that fifty castes of the Muslim group will have to be given reservation. On the other hand, all political events are supporting the Maratha group, however no person is talking about reservation for Muslims.Additionally Learn – Case registered towards Wasim Rizvi: Case registered towards Wasim Rizvi in ​​reference to ‘objectionable’ subject material within the ebook

He mentioned, 'We can arrange an agitation in Maharashtra to call for reservation for Muslims. We would like the state executive to convey an ordinance for reservation all the way through the Nagpur meeting consultation.

Owaisi mentioned that the Maratha group will have to protest for reservation and AIMIM will strengthen them. He mentioned, 'The Maratha group has been silent within the state for lots of days. They will have to agitate and we can strengthen them. Condemning the violence in Amaravati within the state, Owaisi mentioned the incident will have to be investigated.

