Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM preparing to contest local elections in MP, who will benefit, who will lose

Indore: Asaduddin Owaisi’s party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) can begin its election journey in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh from the next local body elections. These elections are likely in the beginning of 2021 in many cities and towns of the state. In such a situation, the question is whether Owaisi’s AIMIM will be able to make a dent in the political land divided between the two parties of BJP and Congress in Madhya Pradesh. Will the BJP benefit or the Congress will get a loss if Avasi’s party jumps into Madhya Pradesh. Its pundits are also applying mathematics. Also Read – Ashok Gehlot’s big statement – BJP using Muslims to topple elected governments

Let us tell you that Owaisi is preparing to become the big face of Muslims in the country after the success of Maharashtra, in the Bihar assembly elections. He is also preparing to contest assembly elections in West Bengal. Let me tell you that in the recent election of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, BJP fought a very aggressive election against the alliance of AIMIM and TRS. After this, Owaisi is seen preparing to jump in the politics of Madhya Pradesh.

Dr. Naeem Ansari, acting president of the state unit of AIMIM (AIMIM), said on Wednesday, "We will contest the next local civic elections in Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Khandwa, Sagar, Burhanpur, Khargone, Ratlam, Javra, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Mandsaur and Exploring the possibility of getting into the ground from some other places. "

Ansari said that under the guidance of Syed Minhajuddin, state in-charge of AIMIM and three-time councilor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), an internal survey of the party is being conducted in these areas. “In light of the survey report, the AIMIM chief will decide the party’s next local body elections in Owaisi province,” he said.

Let me tell you that in the GHMC election which was in the headlines recently, the BJP challenged Owaisi’s party in its stronghold.

In such a situation, after Telangana, the competition between the two parties can also be seen in the local body elections of Madhya Pradesh.

However, the politics of Madhya Pradesh has traditionally been two-polar and in the last years the power of power has remained in the hands of BJP or Congress. When asked how much electoral scope there is in the state for a new political force like AIMIM, Ansari said, “Due to the decline in casteist politics and especially in basic areas of education and health, most of the people of both the BJP and Congress parties Fed up with governments. They are looking for a third option. “

Dr. Naeem Ansari, Executive Chairman of Madhya Pradesh unit of AIMIM told, “AIMIM started its operations in Madhya Pradesh from the year 2015. We have not fought any elections in the state till now. “

Ansari also informed that AIMIM is being expanded in the state before the upcoming local body elections.

An AIMIM leader said that before these elections, an attempt is being made to call Owaisi for programs in the state to create an atmosphere in favor of the party.