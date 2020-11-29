Asaduddin Owaisi’s taunt on BJP, said – now only Donald Trump is yet to come in the municipal election campaign ..

GHMC Elections 2020: Major Hyderabad leaders are campaigning one after the other to give impetus to the BJP’s campaign for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also came to participate in the BJP’s campaign for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election. Also Read – Dalits and Adivasis should not get education according to BJP-Sangh’s thinking: Rahul Gandhi

Taking a dig at the election meetings of almost all the big leaders of the BJP, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Saturday that now the US President Donald Trump has yet to come in the campaign for this election. Let us know that the voting for Hyderabad civic elections is to be held on December 1

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that this election has happened to the Prime Minister and not to the Hyderabad body. Taking a dig at the BJP, he said, "I was holding a rally in Karvan and asked everyone about it. One child said that it should be called Donald Trump's election." He was speaking right, only calling the trump is left. " Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a rally in Hyderabad.